Oilers News & Rumours: Slow Start, Roslovic, Goalie Speculation

The Edmonton Oilers have had an interesting start to their 2025-26 campaign. Fans expected them to have another slow start, considering that in previous seasons it took them a while to get things figured out, but the underlying analytics would say this season is different than others, and there is genuine reason to be concerned.

In this edition of Oilers News & Rumours, we take a look at the slow start of the team but the hot start of Jack Roslovic, the speculation surrounding Elvis Merzlikins, and the criticism of Stuart Skinner.

Team’s Slow Start a Reason for Concern

In the previous two seasons, when the Oilers had a slow start, the underlying numbers suggested the team was simply unlucky and was bound to bounce back at some point. This time around, it seems as though some things are going seriously wrong for the Oilers, especially their lack of offensive production at even strength without their two superstars on the ice, as well as their lack of regulation wins.

Without Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl on the ice, the Oilers are not creating much offensively at even strength, which is a concern. There was some hope that Matthew Savoie or Andrew Mangiapane could help improve the production, but that hasn’t happened yet, and while previous seasons have indicated everything would work itself out, this time around, it isn’t so certain.

Flames and Oilers have four regulation wins each, and Calgary has played one fewer game.



Something will have to give in Edmonton if they want to turn it around and make a push for the postseason, but there is a genuine chance they won’t be able to turn it around and may end up missing the playoffs if they don’t change things right now.

Jack Roslovic’s Hot Start

One of the few bright spots for the Oilers has been Jack Roslovic, who signed a one-year deal with the Oilers for just $1.5 million. After holding out in hopes of receiving more money, Roslovic missed some of the start of the season before getting going with his new team, and he has seemed to be a perfect fit alongside Draisaitl in the Oilers’ top six.

Edmonton Oilers center Jack Roslovic scores the game-winning goal in overtime past Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (Eric Hartline-Imagn Images)

In 19 games so far this season, he has scored seven goals and added eight assists for 15 points. He has done extremely well at both ends of the ice, and if his strong play keeps up, he will be one of the key reasons the Oilers dig themselves out of the hole they have found themselves in early on this season.

Goalie Speculation

Some speculation has been going around recently about potential moves involving the Oilers’ goaltending, including a potential swap between the NHL and American Hockey League (AHL) where Calvin Pickard would go down, and Connor Ingram would come up. As of right now, it doesn’t seem like anything is going to happen. Ingram is still battling his way back to the NHL after some time away from the game, and he doesn’t seem close to ready to play for the Oilers just yet.

There was also some speculation online about the Oilers having interest in Columbus Blue Jackets’ Elvis Merzlikins or Detroit Red Wings’ Cam Talbot, but that seems to be more fan-driven than anything.

Several insiders and trusted pundits have said the same thing, which is that the Oilers don’t see any significant upgrades on the market worth trading for right now, and they won’t make a move until they see fit, if they ever do.

Lastly, the Oilers have to consider what they will do with Stuart Skinner, and as of right now, it doesn’t seem like they’ve decided whether to trade him, extend him, or let him walk at the end of the season. He has looked a little better, but his inconsistency has caused some concern. However, as of right now, there is no update on what his status is with the Oilers.

As the 2025-26 season moves along, be sure to continue following The Hockey Writers as your source for news, updates, and more from around the NHL and the hockey world.