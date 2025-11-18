PWHL 2025-26 Award Predictions

The puck drops on the 2025-26 PWHL season this Friday (Nov. 21). As teams play out the preseason to get back into game shape and figure out their rosters, we get an early look at who is primed for a potentially big year. While it is early to tell, it certainly doesn’t hurt to make some guesses at who will take home the hardware when the season concludes in the spring.

Related: 8 Toronto Sceptres Players to Take Part in USA-Canada Rivalry Series

I will be making my predictions for who is taking home MVP, top forward, top defender, top goalie, rookie of the year, and coach of the year. With two more teams added to the mix this season, there’s more competition for these awards. That makes it all the more fun. Here we go.

Billie Jean King MVP: Daryl Watts (Toronto Sceptres)

Daryl Watts had a huge season for the Toronto Sceptres last season when she posted 27 points in 30 games. She made the PWHL All-Star Second Team and obviously led her team in all major categories. She has seen improvement year over year in her career and, at just 25 years old, is in her prime. It’s her time to separate from the competition.

Daryl Watts, Toronto Sceptres (Photo by /PWHL)

With the Sceptres losing key pieces in the expansion draft, such as Hannah Miller and Sarah Nurse, Watts will be given even more offensive responsibility on a fairly young and new-looking Toronto squad. I could easily see a 30-plus point season in her third PWHL season.

Finalists: Sarah Fillier (New York Sirens), Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal Victoire)

Forward of the Year: Daryl Watts (Toronto Sceptres)

I mean, if you win MVP as a forward, you’re naturally going to be the top forward as well. The last two seasons have been the same when Marie-Philip Poulin and Natalie Spooner took home both honours. I expect Watts to keep the trend going and have a big year as they did.

Finalists: Sarah Fillier (New York Sirens), Marie-Philip Poulin (Montreal Victoire)

Defender of the Year: Claire Thompson (Vancouver Goldeneyes)

The Vancouver Goldeneyes have a star defender on their hands by the name of Claire Thompson. She was one of the finalists last season for this award, along with teammate Sophie Jaques, and rightfully so. Her 18 points in 30 games ranked her inside the top-20 in the entire league. She is a strong puck carrier and one of the premier shutdown defenders in the PWHL. Thompson was also a second-team All-Star and won the Walter Cup with the Minnesota Frost.

As she joins a new squad in Vancouver, Thompson becomes a leader on a fairly young blue line along with Jaques. I have a feeling she has another big year offensively and continues her lockdown play in the defensive end.

Finalists: Renata Fast (Toronto Sceptres), Micah Zandee-Hart (New York Sirens)

Goaltender of the Year: Maddie Rooney (MIN)

Another Walter Cup champion is here and is due for her recognition. Maddie Rooney had an outstanding 2024-25 season on the way to another championship. She finished second in the league with a 2.07 goals-against average (GAA) and posted a .907 save percentage (SV%) as well. She was also tied for second in the PWHL in shutouts with two. She is a top-notch goalie primed to improve this season.

Maddie Rooney, Minnesota Frost (Photo by /PWHL)

With quite a bit of change for the Frost, specifically on the blue line, Rooney and her backup, Nicole Hensley, will be relied on more than usual. As the team adjusts to the new look up front, Rooney will have to be good as the goalie who will likely get more starts. From watching her closely since she came in, I believe this is the season she really breaks out and shows she is one of, if not the best, goaltenders in the league.

Finalists: Gwyneth Philips (Ottawa Charge), Kristen Campbell (Toronto Sceptres)

Rookie of the Year: Kristýna Kaltounková (New York Sirens)

This was by far the hardest one to decide on, but there’s one player that had the edge. Kristýna Kaltounková takes this one as the first overall pick and coming off a very strong preseason. She had two points in two games and was all over the ice. She’s a great 200-foot player with a wicked shot and always goes hard to the net. Her five seasons at Colgate University have turned her into an elite talent that will hopefully pay dividends for New York.

Kaltounková joins a young Sirens team that is hoping to build something new. They’re a team that has struggled so far, and adding a few young and hungry stars will hopefully turn the tide in the coming years. Kaltounková will ideally become a leader, and I think it starts with a stellar rookie campaign.

Finalists: Ella Huber (Boston Fleet), Haley Winn (Boston Fleet)

Coach of the Year: Brian Idalski (Vancouver Goldeneyes)

One of the new teams picks up another piece of hardware in year one, in my book. Brian Idalski will be leading the Goldeneyes in their first year as a franchise, and for good reason. He has a long resume that includes being the head coach of the Chinese women’s national team at the 2022 Olympics. He’s worked with various university teams and now has a clean slate in 2025-26.

Vancouver is my surprise team for this upcoming season. They signed some high-profile expansion free agents (like Thompson) and drafted very well. Idalski has everything laid out in front of him with his new team in what should be an exciting inaugural season.

Finalists: Troy Ryan (Toronto Sceptres), Carla MacLeod (Ottawa Charge)

Whether these predictions are spot-on or wildly inaccurate, these players are likely going to have great seasons, as they have in past PWHL seasons or in their collegiate careers. It’ll be interesting to see what surprises are in the script this season.