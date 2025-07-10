Oilers Not Done, Sorokin Trade News, & More NHL Rumors

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly not done making moves this summer. Meanwhile, there is debate about how seriously the New York Islanders took trade talks involving goaltender Ilya Sorokin. Is Jared McCann available out of Seattle? Finally, are the New York Rangers and forward Mika Zibanejad talking through different scenarios as it pertains to his future?

Oilers Not Done Cooking This Summer

Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer said on Wednesday’s show that GM Stan Bowman is not done working the phones and trying to improve the roster ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season. Already having signed Andrew Mangiapane and Curtis Lazar, the team made a big trade this week to acquire Isaac Howard. The roster is not completed, suggested the Oilers insider.

Speculation was that Edmonton approached several players about their no-trade clauses. There is also speculation that Mattias Janmark might be moved, and the Oilers want to create a pathway for players like David Tomasek, whom Stauffer called the team’s biggest “wild card” this season.

The Oilers only have $225k in cap space, and while items like goaltending might not get tackled in the offseason, Stauffer believes there are likely more trades being discussed.

How Real Were Sorokin Trade Talks?

Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News pushed back against a recent report suggesting the New York Islanders considered trading star goaltender Ilya Sorokin during the 2025 NHL Draft. There has been chatter that he might have been made available in the right deal, but Islanders GM Mathieu Darche also said he wasn’t rebuilding the roster.

The belief is that Sorokin’s name was out there in an effort to move up in the first round to select Long Island native James Hagens. Once it was clear teams were hesitant to part with their first-round picks, the likelihood of a Sorokin trade became nearly non-existent.

Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Sorokin is among the elite netminders in the NHL and only in the second year of an eight-year contract that carries a full no-movement clause. As the cap increases, he will become more valuable. Any trade, if the Islanders ever consider it, will need to be for a major return.

Jared McCann Still Available out of Seattle?

During a recent appearance on “Sekeres and Price,” David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that the Seattle Kraken remain open to trading forward Jared McCann if the right deal comes along.

“His name started to pop up around the trade deadline; he’s still available. We’ve been hearing that Seattle is open to moving him.”

If McCann is available, it’s likely because the Kraken don’t see him as fitting their timeline to be competitive. He’s got two years left on his contract with a $5 million cap hit, which is a solid number and could fetch a substantial return if moved. The 29-year-old also holds a 10-team no-trade clause.

Rangers Talking Through Future with Zibanejad

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, the New York Rangers are in active discussions with Mika Zibanejad to “figure out a way to make it work.” It’s not entirely clear if the preference is to keep him or trade him, but with so much changeover to the roster in recent months, anything seems likely.

The Rangers need Zibanejad to play ball if the plan is to seek a trade. He has a full no-move and his contract ($8.5 million per season until 2023) is not exactly a bargain deal for teams that might be interested.

Hockey Canada News

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger: “Expect Hockey Canada to announce Dale Hunter as Head Coach for Canada’s World Junior Hockey Championship team. Mark Hunter is also expected to have a role in management.”

