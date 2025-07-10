3 Free Agents the Canadiens Need to Avoid

Less than two weeks have passed since the opening of NHL free agency, and while the Montreal Canadiens weren’t the most active team on the open market, they made significant noise on the trade front. The blockbuster addition of Noah Dobson and the acquisition of Zachary Bolduc have already shaped a promising narrative for the 2025–26 campaign. Still, with plenty of names remaining unsigned, speculation continues about whether Montreal could make another move, maybe even add another veteran to the mix.

Free agency is a dangerous game, especially when the names left on the board seem better than the reality they offer. Just because a player is recognizable or has past success doesn’t mean he fits the vision that general manager Kent Hughes and vice president Jeff Gorton are building. With a deepening core of young talent and a long-term view toward contention, Montreal can’t afford missteps by signing players who check the wrong boxes. The Canadiens need to be wise with cap space and roster spots.

So, while temptation looms with some of the more familiar names still available, here are three free agents who might look good on paper, but the Canadiens should absolutely avoid.

Evgeny Kuznetsov

The idea of Evgeny Kuznetsov in a Canadiens uniform has picked up momentum lately, especially as fans connect the dots between his history with Ivan Demidov and Montreal’s need for a second-line center. The two Russian forwards shared some chemistry during their brief stint with SKA St. Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), and the narrative writes itself: Kuznetsov, a slick playmaker with top-six upside, mentoring the Canadiens’ next superstar.

On paper, it feels like a fit. But peel back the layers, and the concerns become hard to ignore. Kuznetsov’s last few seasons have been turbulent at best. His offensive production has declined, and his defensive metrics have never been solid. Even more troubling is the reputation he’s built around his lack of work ethic and inconsistency.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

For Montreal, the idea of slotting Kuznetsov between Demidov and Patrik Laine might seem exciting, but it’s also a defensive disaster waiting to happen. That line would be all offence and no responsibility. It’s one thing to shelter a rookie like Demidov while he adjusts to the NHL. It’s another to pair him with two players in Laine and Kuznetsov who have both been criticized for their lack of engagement without the puck.

At this point, Montreal is better off rolling with internal options. Kirby Dach may be unproven due to his injury history, but he’s 24, a strong puck carrier, and still has upside. Alex Newhook is also a capable center. Giving meaningful minutes to Dach instead of gambling on a declining veteran with concerns is simply the smarter play. Kuznetsov is talented, no doubt. But the baggage, both on and off the ice, is not worth the risk, even on a cheap deal.

Travis Hamonic

When a team like Montreal adds a top-pairing defenseman like Dobson, it can create the illusion that all remaining holes are minor and easily filled. It wouldn’t be surprising if Hughes looks to add one more veteran blueliner before training camp. But if that’s the case, Travis Hamonic is not the answer.

It’s hard to say anything positive about Hamonic’s 2024–25 campaign in Ottawa. The 34-year-old defenceman battled injuries and ineffectiveness throughout the season, finishing with just 59 games played and a brutal minus-16 rating, the worst on the Ottawa Senators. What’s more telling is that down the stretch, the Senators decided to make Hamonic a healthy scratch more often than not. He did not even play a single playoff game. That’s not a good look for a player who’s supposed to bring stability and leadership.

The Canadiens have enough young defencemen vying for roster spots, and if you’re looking for someone to play 12–15 minutes a night on the third pair, it makes more sense to give those minutes to Jayden Struble or Arber Xhekaj. Both have more upside, are more mobile, and can benefit from NHL reps. Signing Hamonic, even on a league-minimum deal, blocks development and doesn’t move the needle in any meaningful way. Veteran leadership is valuable, but not at the expense of playing guys who are part of your future.

Hamonic’s decline isn’t subtle; it’s obvious, and the data backs it up. He’s not the guy he once was, nor does he bring enough offence to offset his flaws. Montreal needs depth, yes, but not this kind.

Jack Roslovic

In isolation, Jack Roslovic isn’t a bad player. He’s coming off a respectable season, where he posted 22 goals and 39 points with the Carolina Hurricanes. In a very thin free agent market for centers, he might even be the best remaining option available down the middle. That’s the problem.

Roslovic is likely to get overpaid. Teams desperate to round out their top six will see him as a last resort and offer him term or money he hasn’t earned. Montreal should not be in that race.

Roslovic is not consistent enough to be a full-time second-line center, but too talented to play a shutdown third-line role. For the Canadiens, that’s a bad fit. They already have Newhook and Dach battling for center ice time behind Nick Suzuki. Roslovic would simply clog the development pipeline and eat minutes from two young players who need them to grow.

There’s also the matter of opportunity cost. Committing dollars to Roslovic means less flexibility for more impactful moves down the road. If he were willing to sign for a bargain deal, that’s one thing. But playoff-hopeful teams who view him as a short-term fix could be willing to overpay for his services. Montreal is not that kind of team. They’re still building, and their money is better spent elsewhere, or not at all.

The Canadiens have taken big strides this offseason, and the foundation of a promising core is finally coming into view. With young stars like Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, and now Demidov leading the charge, the priority must be on growth and internal competition, not stop-gap solutions or risky bets.

Kuznetsov, Hamonic, and Roslovic each bring name recognition, but none of them align with where the Canadiens are headed. Whether it’s because of questionable work ethic, declining play, or inflated market value, these are moves Montreal would be wise to avoid, even if the fit seems tempting on the surface. Sometimes the best move is no move at all.