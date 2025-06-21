Oilers’ 2025 Offseason To-Do List

After coming up just short in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive season, the attention turns toward the offseason. This is Stan Bowman’s first full offseason as the general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, and he needs to make his mark. He acquired defenceman Jake Walman at the trade deadline, which was a great move. Now, he has more tasks to achieve to improve the roster while juggling the salary cap and ensuring his team is a perennial Stanley Cup contender. With that said, here’s the Oilers’ offseason to-do list.

Bowman Must Re-Sign Bouchard & McDavid

It’s imperative to re-sign Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid. It’s the organization’s fault that we are in this position with Bouchard. Like they did with Darnell Nurse, the Ken Holland regime gave Bouchard a very cheap two-year bridge deal. They bridged Nurse twice, then gave him that massive eight-year extension with a $9.25 million cap hit that’s aging like milk, instead of locking him up five years ago on a more reasonable contract.

They find themselves in the same position. The Oilers bridged Bouchard instead of signing him to an eight-year extension a few seasons ago, and they’re paying for it. An eight-year deal with a cap hit of $7-8 million two seasons ago would be a great deal now. They didn’t do that, and now they will be paying him $10-11 million. When negotiating contracts with young players, it’s important to be proactive and project what they will be in years three to eight of their long-term deal, rather than what they are now. As a result, the 25-year-old blueliner will get paid, and Edmonton better oblige, or risk losing him. Elite right-shot defencemen are rare, and if they lose him, they will spend the next decade trying to replace him.

Then, the biggest talking point this summer will be the status of McDavid. The Oilers’ captain is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) next offseason and is eligible to sign an extension with Edmonton on July 1. Teammate Leon Draisaitl was in the same position last season. He inked his new deal in early September, prior to training camp. Edmonton does not want this situation to linger into the season, so Bowman should lock him up this summer. The longer this goes, the more media attention it will get, and will trigger more trade rumours, likely involving the Toronto Maple Leafs. So, kill all those rumours by re-signing him as early as possible.

Upgrade the Goaltending Position

One thing is certain: the Oilers can’t go into next season with the same goalie tandem. The duo of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard won’t win you a Cup. Whether they trade both or keep one, they need a change between the pipes. The goaltender free agent class is weak, with no clear-cut upgrades available. Therefore, Bowman must go the trade route or via an offer sheet. The goaltenders he could target via trade include Jeremy Swayman from the Boston Bruins or John Gibson from the Anaheim Ducks. However, both come with hefty contracts. Swayman has seven years remaining with an $8.25 million cap hit, and Gibson has two years left with a $6.4 million cap hit. Both would require significant assets headed the other way, especially if salary retention is involved, which would be more likely with Gibson.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) makes a save against the Florida Panthers during the second period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

The Oilers don’t have a ton of assets, so they could get a netminder through an offer sheet. The goalie that comes to mind is St. Louis Blues’ Joel Hofer. St. Louis is committed to Jordan Binnington, which could make Hofer expendable. He’s a restricted free agent (RFA) and could make sense for the Oilers. Bowman can get creative and make something happen, since they desperately need an upgrade at that position.

Bowman Must Shed Salary

Bowman must shed some salary for multiple reasons. First, he needs to create cap flexibility for the Bouchard and McDavid extensions. Plus, Draisaitl’s monster eight-year, $112 million contract extension kicks in this upcoming season. Secondly, it’s important to replenish their draft capital before their pending UFAs hit the open market next summer.

Edmonton has a few middle-to-bottom-six players with one year left on their current deals and making too much money relative to their productivity. These players include Adam Henrique, Viktor Arvidsson, and Evander Kane. All three could get traded this offseason to free up some cash. For comparison, the Dallas Stars recently traded Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken for a fourth-round pick in 2025 and a third-round pick in 2026. Marchment is 30 years old and carries a cap hit of $4.5 million, expiring at the end of next season, similar to the three Oilers mentioned above. While Marchment has more value than Henrique or Arvidsson, his cap hit is higher than both. So, if he can get traded for a third and a fourth, Bowman can find some value for his aging forwards. However, both players have no movement clauses, so they must waive them to facilitate a trade, giving them leverage.

Then, there’s Kane. Elliotte Friedman suggests that there will be a market for him, and he would be the easiest to move. The 33-year-old carries a $5.125 million cap hit with a modified 16-team no-trade list. The Oilers are looking to get faster and younger. They are close to re-signing Trent Frederic, who plays a similar style to Kane, and is only 27 years old. He fills that role, making Kane expendable.

This is an important offseason for the Oilers, and they must make the right decisions to keep their Stanley Cup window open as long as possible.