Meet the Newest Seattle Kraken: Mason Marchment

Although free agency doesn’t begin until July 1, some big moves have already happened. On June 19, the Dallas Stars announced they were trading Mason Marchment to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the upcoming 2025 Draft and a third-round pick in the 2026 Draft.

Let’s look at how Marchment will fit into the Kraken’s roster.

Marchment’s Beginnings in the NHL

Mason Marchment never went through the NHL Draft process. The Toronto Maple Leafs signed him to an American Hockey League (AHL) contract in 2016. He only played three games in the 2015-16 season with the Toronto Marlies, recording no points and having an even plus/minus. During the 2016-17 season, Marchment split his time between the Marlies and the Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL. He played nine games in Toronto and recorded one goal. With the Solar Bears, he played 35 games and recorded 20 points via 14 goals and six assists.

Perhaps the Marlies liked what he was doing in the ECHL, for Marchment spent his first full season with just Toronto in 2017-18. He played 44 games and recorded 11 goals and 15 assists for 26 points. He hit free agency, but Toronto re-signed him to a two-year entry-level contract. He repeated his success in the 2018-19 season, playing 44 games again and earning one less point this season, with 13 goals and 12 assists.

In the 2019-20 season, Marchment played most of the season with the Marlies once again. He played in 24 games, scoring 13 goals and earning five assists. In this season, he also played his first NHL game on Jan. 2, 2020. His total ice time was only 6:50, but he recorded 11 shifts and a shot on net. He played in three more NHL games throughout the season and recorded his first assist.

Marchment’s time in Toronto was cut short, as he was traded to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Denis Malgin on Feb. 19, 2020. He finished the 2019-20 season playing in six games with the Springfield Thunderbirds and recorded two assists.

The Panthers must have believed in Marchment, for he only played on NHL ice during the 2020-21 season. He played in 33 games and recorded ten points via two goals and eight assists. His average ice time went up to 14:08, and he earned a plus-4. He also played in six postseason games and scored two goals. Marchment’s performance skyrocketed in the following season, recording 47 points in 54 games. He scored 18 goals and recorded 29 assists, clearly showing promise in the NHL. His season was not over, either, as he played in four postseason games and recorded one goal. However, the Panthers elected not to re-sign him, and Marchment hit free agency at the end of the season.

Marchment’s Time With the Stars

On July 13, 2022, the Stars signed Marchment to a four-year contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $4.5 million. After his performance with the Panthers in the 2021-22 season, he proved he had potential. The 2022-23 season was the first he played with the Stars. He had a slower start, recording 31 points via 12 goals and 19 assists in 68 games. Once again, he played in the postseason, scoring four goals and recording two assists in 18 playoff games.

Mason Marchment, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He truly stepped up in the 2023-24 season, recording his best performance so far in the NHL. In 81 games, Marchment recorded 53 points via 22 goals and 31 assists. The Stars once again made the postseason, and he recorded three goals and two assists in 13 games.

Marchment played 62 games in the 2024-25 season and recorded 47 points via 22 goals and 25 assists. He missed several games this season after he took a puck to the face. He had to have surgery to fix his broken nose, and recovery kept him out of the lineup for 17 games. He played in 18 postseason games with the Stars, scoring one goal and recording four assists.

Marchment Is a Good Fit for Seattle

Marchment is nothing short of a stellar player. He produces points, and he is not afraid to shoot the puck. Last season, he took 134 shots and earned a shooting percentage of 16.4. This was the highest shooting percentage of his entire career. Seattle lacks players who shoot the puck, so Marchment joining the team is a huge pickup.

He is joining the team during a complete coaching overhaul. Lane Lambert is Seattle’s third head coach going into their fifth season. Lambert will be looking for success, and he will not settle for anything less. With Marchment’s play style and the way he constantly drives pucks to the net, his winning mentality will make him a vital player to the Kraken.