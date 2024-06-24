Oilers vs. Panthers Game 7 – Pre-Game Stats, Facts & Notes

For just the second time since 2011, we have a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final. For the first time since 1945, we have one where a team trailed 3-0 and came back to force Game 7, that of course being possible because of the Edmonton Oilers’ incredible rally. As they try to make history and the Florida Panthers attempt to salvage their first championship that once seemed like destiny, one club will have their hearts shattered. Before we find out which team that is, let’s take a look at some stats, facts, and notes for this epic showdown.

In these playoffs, road teams have a 46-41 record (52.9 percent win rate). If the Oilers were to win Game 7, that would tie the record for the most road victories in a postseason overall at 47—this was achieved in both 2012 and 2023.

77 of the 87 postseason games (88.5 percent) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs have been either a one-goal game or a two-goal game with an empty-net goal added on. In the history of the league, this is the highest percentage of those types of contests.

In this postseason, there have been 40 comeback wins out of 87 games (46 percent). This is the highest total of comeback victories recorded in a single playoff since 2010, which had 42.

For the second season in a row, there was only one sweep in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the first time since the expansion era started in 1967-68 that there were one or zero sweeps in back-to-back postseason runs.

Both Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk have 22 points this postseason. They can each match the Panthers’ franchise record of 24 points in a single playoff, set by Tkachuk himself back in 2023.

Evan Rodrigues has four goals in three games at Amerant Bank Arena in the Stanley Cup Final. If he can score another, he would be just the fourth player in the expansion era to have five goals at home in the Final. Wayne Gretzky, Jeff Friesen, and Ken Hodge are the only others.

In his NHL head coaching career going back to 1995-96, Paul Maurice has not lost a Game 7—he holds a 4-0 record overall. Only Peter DeBoer, who now holds an 8-0 record in such games has ever won his first five Game 7s.

Connor McDavid has the chance to set or tie a few records in Game 7. He is two assists shy of the assist record in a Stanley Cup Final, two points shy of the point record in the Stanley Cup Final, and five points shy of the point record in a postseason overall. He can break a tie with Gretzky for the most three-assist games in a postseason and a four-way tie for the most points recorded when facing elimination in a single playoff.

Adam Henrique scored game-winning goals in both Game 4 and Game 6 of this series. If he can do so again tonight, he’d be the seventh player in NHL history to record three of them in a single Stanley Cup Final. This has only happened once in the expansion era (Jacques Lemaire in 1977).

With 16 goals this postseason, Zach Hyman can become the ninth player in league history to notch 17 or more goals in a single postseason and the first of the 21st century. The record is 19, and it belongs to both Reggie Leach and Jari Kurri.

Since Game 4, the Oilers have outscored the Panthers 18-5 and have netted at least five goals in three straight contests. If they can get at least five goals again, they’d become the first team in history to do so in four consecutive games in the Stanley Cup Final.

Stats and facts courtesy of NHL PR