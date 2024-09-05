5 Reasons the Oilers Will Regret Re-Signing Corey Perry

This offseason, the Edmonton Oilers made a questionable decision, re-signing Corey Perry to a 1-year deal with a $1.15 million cap hit. Perry first inked a 1-year, $775K deal with the Oilers on Jan. 22, after his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks in late November.

Bringing in a veteran on a league-minimum contract was a good idea by the Oilers. Perry has been solid since joining the Oilers, registering 8 goals and 13 points in 38 regular-season games and averaging 12:15 minutes a night in the bottom six. It was a low-risk move due to his experience and minimal salary. However, that was last year. Now, he seems to be running out of gas and will likely see the press box many times this season. He is not worth the extension he was given, and the Oilers may regret the decision to bring him back. Here are five reasons why re-signing Perry was a mistake.

1. Corey Perry Curse

What do the 2020 Dallas Stars, 2021 Montreal Canadiens, 2022 Tampa Bay Lightning, and 2024 Edmonton Oilers all have in common? They all lost in the Stanley Cup Final with Perry on their roster. In 2020 and 2021, his team lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perry then said, “If you can’t beat them, join them,” and inked a 2-year deal with the Lightning. He then lost a third straight Stanley Cup Final series, this time to the Colorado Avalanche.

The former first-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks has one Stanley Cup under his belt, won in 2007 with the Ducks. But, he has not won it again despite having several opportunities in recent years. The “Corey Perry Curse” has been a running joke on social media. Will the Oilers break the curse? If not, they are sure to win the Stanley Cup in 2026 when Perry is no longer an Oiler. Who knows, maybe he will be on the team that loses to Edmonton.

2. Perry’s Age

Perry does not make the team any younger. At 39 years old, he is well past his prime and does not have the legs he used to, which was evident in the Oilers’ recent playoff run when he scored one goal and three points in 19 playoff games while being a healthy scratch for six games. He was not only ineffective, but he also wasn’t the pest we are used to seeing. His only goal came in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final when Connor McDavid went coast-to-coast, dangled through the entire Florida Panthers team, and found Perry on the backdoor for an easy tap-in – he was the beneficiary of McDavid magic.

Are the Oilers too old? They are the oldest team in the NHL and the only team with an average age over 30. Perry is slowing down, and it wouldn’t hurt for management to inject some much-needed youth into their lineup. Losing Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway to offer sheets was a huge blow and put a damper on an overall great offseason. The Oilers also lost speedsters Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele. The speed of their bottom six is concerning, and having Perry does not help.

3. Perry’s Money Should Have Been Allocated Elsewhere

Knowing what we know now, extending Perry was a head-scratcher. On Aug. 13, the St. Louis Blues tendered offer sheets to restricted free agents (RFAs) Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway, which the Oilers didn’t match, meaning that both players are now in St. Louis. Edmonton received a second and third-round pick as compensation.

The Oilers could have handled this better. Even though Perry’s $1.15 million cap hit doesn’t seem like a lot, management should have used that money to re-sign their pending RFAs, specifically Holloway. The fact that signing Perry was prioritized over Holloway is mind-boggling.

Holloway may have been a little more expensive, but he is also 17 years younger and would have had a larger role on the team this season. The Oilers also traded Cody Ceci and his $3.25 million cap hit to save money (which makes not matching Holloway’s offer sheet even more surprising). Management dropped the ball on their RFAs, who should have been signed mid-season anyway.

4. Perry Takes a Roster Spot From a Young Player

The Oilers desperately need youth in their bottom six, especially after Holloway’s departure. Their fourth line will now consist of Vasily Podkolzin, Derek Ryan, and Corey Perry, according to Daily Faceoff. While Podkolzin is only 23, Ryan is 37, and Perry is pushing 40. That is a slow line. The team is expecting newcomer, Podkolzin to drive that line, which is a big ask for someone who didn’t earn consistent playing time in three seasons with the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers have a few young players who will be pushing for roster spots in training camp. Raphael Lavoie, Matthew Savoie, Noah Philp, and Roby Jarventie are players to keep an eye on, and they cost less than Perry. With the Oilers up against the salary cap, the team should be looking for internal solutions. Instead of re-signing the veteran right-winger, management should trust one of these prospects to fill that role.

5. Perry’s Leadership Is Not Needed

Five years ago, Perry’s leadership would have been extremely valuable to an Oilers team looking to maintain consistent playoff berths. However, the team has made the postseason every year since the COVID-19 pandemic, with a few deep runs. They’ve had two Western Conference Final appearances, and one Stanley Cup Final appearance and have lost to the eventual Stanley Cup champions three years in a row.

They have leaders in the room. Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, and Zach Hyman have been with the organization through it all. They’ve also added Adam Henrique and Jeff Skinner who can take on leadership roles. All these players play at an extremely high level and are either in Edmonton’s top six or in their top-four defence.

Perry is a fringe player and will barely crack the fourth line. While he may have experience, can he consistently help the team on the ice? I am not convinced he can at this stage in his career.