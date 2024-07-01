Edmonton Oilers Re-Sign Corey Perry to 1-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have announced that they have re-signed veteran forward Corey Perry to a one-year contract worth $1.4 million.

COREY'S CONFIRMED ☑️



The #Oilers have re-signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year, $1.4 million contract.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/AJCdfziISZ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024

A first-round pick of the Anaheim Ducks in 2003, Perry has played for six NHL teams in 19 seasons. In 2023-24, he played for the Chicago Blackhawks and Oilers, with whom he lost in the Stanley Cup Final for the fourth time in five seasons. Although some controversial off-ice behavior limited him to 54 games between the two teams, he registered 22 points in addition to three points and 12 penalty minutes in 19 playoff games.

Perry Provides Scoring, Remains a Pest

Perry turned 39 last season, so his role on a team is pretty clear at this point in his career. Given his age, he is best suited for the bottom six, but he can still offer a scoring punch to the Oilers. Even though he is nowhere near the scorer he was at his peak, he still scored at least 12 goals in the last three seasons. Third and fourth lines are often seen as the spots for grinding defensive forwards, but they need to produce offense at times as well, and Perry can certainly help with that.

Related: THW’s 2024 Free Agent Tracker

But he also fits the mold of a lower-line forward with his ability to be an irritant. He’s done it his whole career, having logged more than 100 penalty minutes in five different seasons. Those numbers have dipped slightly in recent years as he receives less ice time, but he averaged nearly a penalty minute per game this season.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

He can use both his reputation and actual play to bother opponents and give his team both a physical and mental edge, something that Edmonton will look to take advantage of throughout the season.

Oilers Keep a Player Looking to Win

Perry’s recent free-agency moves have been those of a veteran skater chasing his second Stanley Cup. He has played for five teams in the last five seasons and reached the Stanley Cup Final with four of them, making him the first player in NHL history to reach the final round with five different teams. However, he hasn’t captured the trophy since 2007 and is willing to keep pursuing a championship.

The Oilers came painfully close to their sixth title in franchise history just one week ago. They obviously believe they are not far from reaching the summit and can do so with many of the same players as last season, in addition to a handful of supporting moves to improve the roster. As Perry continues his quest to hoist the Cup once again, he wants to be part of the Oilers’ journey and believes they are the team to get him there. Now, they hope for a mutually beneficial relationship that will result in a ring.