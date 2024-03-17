Corey Perry Reaches 900 Points with Assist vs Avalanche

The Edmonton Oilers took an unfortunate overtime loss on Saturday (Mar. 16) night against the Colorado Avalanche at home, but one positive did come out of the game for the Oilers. Veteran forward Corey Perry got a secondary assist on the Oilers’ second goal of the night, which Sam Carrick scored, giving Perry the 900th point of his career. With the one point they got and the Vancouver Canucks losing, the Oilers are now only eight points back from being first in the Pacific Division with three games in hand.

On Jan. 21, 2024, Perry signed a one-year deal with the Oilers after his contract was terminated by the Chicago Blackhawks following his behavior during a team event, which caused the team to remove him. He has taken full responsibility for his actions, seems to be a changed player, and has become a solid asset in the Oilers’ bottom six.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

Perry is 38 years old and stands 6-foot-3, 207 pounds. He was drafted in the first round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft at 28th overall by the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim, now the Anaheim Ducks, after a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the London Knights, where he scored 25 goals and added 53 assists for 78 points through 67 games.

At the time of this article, Perry had played in 1,294 games, scoring 426 goals and adding 474 assists for his 900 points, which comes out to a 0.70 points-per-game average. Hopefully, he can continue to play well at both ends of the ice as he looks to help the Oilers make a deep playoff run this season and win their first Stanley Cup since 1990.