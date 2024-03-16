Predicting Oilers’ Extensions for Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick

The Edmonton Oilers made a splash at the 2024 Trade Deadline and proved they were going all-in with the acquisitions of Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Anaheim Ducks. They both had money retained on their respective contracts so that the Oilers could make other moves, and they did just that, acquiring defenceman Troy Stecher. While Stecher was brought in as a seventh defender and Carrick as a bottom-six forward, the Oilers brought in Henrique with hopes he could bolster their depth at both ends of the ice. In his first few games with the team, he has proven he can be valuable to their lineup down the stretch.

During their short time with the Oilers, there have already been reports that the team is interested in re-signing both Henique and Carrick. While they are focused on winning a Stanley Cup this season, it seems they are also turning some of their attention to next season with hopes of remaining competitive. With Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid needing contract extensions soon, there is undoubtedly some worry surrounding the team as to whether or not they will be able to bring both of them back. However, proving they want to win and bringing in players to help them could keep them around, hence the potential extensions to the two new acquisitions. In this article, we look at potential extension costs for both players.

Potential Adam Henrique Extension

Henrique is a 34-year-old left-shot forward from Brantford, Ontario, who stands 6 feet, 194 pounds. He was drafted in the third round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils at 82nd overall after a strong showing in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Windsor Spitfires. Henrique scored 20 goals in his draft year and added 24 assists for 44 points in 66 games. He returned to the Spitfires the following season, scoring 30 goals and 33 assists for 63 points in 56 games. During his final season with the Spitfires in 2009-10, he scored 38 goals and added 39 assists for 77 points in 54 games.

Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since making his debut in the 2010-11 season with the Devils, Henrique has played on the Devils, Ducks, and now Oilers, having established himself as an elite two-way forward with a strong offensive touch. In over 894 career games in the NHL, Henrique scored 257 goals and added 265 assists for 522 points, which is a 0.58 points-per-game average. Before being dealt from the Ducks, Henrique had 42 points through 60 games. With the Oilers through four games so far, he has one assist and has been a huge part of their third line.

Henrique could be the perfect third-line centreman moving forward for the Oilers, which makes him valuable. The Oilers have lacked solid depth in the past several seasons, so bringing him back would be smart and could give them one of the strongest bottom-six forward groups in the NHL. It’s likely an extension for Henrique, which looks like a two- or three-year deal worth between $3 million and $4 million per season. Hopefully, the Oilers can bring him back on a solid contract and continue filling out their roster in the offseason.

Potential Sam Carrick Extension

Carrick is a 32-year-old right-shot forward from Stouffville, Ontario, who stands 6 feet, 201 pounds. The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted him in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft after a solid OHL showing with the Brampton Battalion. Carrick scored 21 goals in his draft year and added 21 assists for 42 points in 66 games. He returned to the Battalion over the next two seasons and finished his OHL career with 84 goals and 85 assists for 169 points in 254 games, a 0.67 points-per-game average.

Sam Carrick, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Throughout eight seasons, Carrick has scored 26 goals and added 22 assists for 48 points in 227 NHL games, which has resulted in a 0.21 points-per-game average. He was held pointless in his first three games with the Oilers, but he decided to drop the gloves and prove he was a physical asset the Oilers could continue to utilize in their bottom six. Realistically, an extension for Carrick is a two or three-year deal worth between $800,000 and $925,000. It should be a no-brainer if this is all it costs to bring him back. His faceoff percentage has been terrific this season, at 73.1%.

What’s Next for the Oilers?

The Oilers should try to re-sign both forwards they acquired at the deadline, but that isn’t their main focus right now. They will try to win as many games as possible down the stretch as they look to get to the top of the Pacific Division heading into the postseason. They are back in action on Saturday (March 16) in a battle against the Colorado Avalanche, which should be an entertaining matchup. Hopefully, the Oilers can multitask and focus on both the end of this season, pushing for a Stanley Cup and trying to bring back Henrique and Carrick on affordable deals.