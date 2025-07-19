Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Calvin Pickard

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded superstar forward Leon Draisaitl, and now we continue with goaltender Calvin Pickard. Pickard signed a two-year deal with a $1 million cap hit to stay with Edmonton as the backup goaltender, and he did an admirable job in the role he was given. The journeyman netminder wasn’t supposed to be in the NHL, but the struggles of Jack Campbell forced him onto the team. Campbell was eventually bought out, leading to Pickard becoming the full-time backup.

He had a heavier workload last season compared to the season prior, largely due to the struggles of Stuart Skinner. He appeared in 36 games, with 31 starts, and posted a 22-10-1 record with a 2.71 goals-against average (GAA), and a .900 save percentage (SV%), with zero shutouts. His numbers were decent, and he had a better GAA and SV% than Skinner. He was the better goaltender, and that’s concerning, considering he’s the backup. Yes, he largely faced easier matchups, but that’s his job, and he produced results. There are no easy games in the NHL, and a win is a win. He got the job done, and that’s all that matters.

Pickard Stepped up in the Playoffs

Skinner’s struggles continued in the playoffs, so Pickard was thrown in the net to start Game 3 against the Los Angeles Kings and gave the team a chance to win. Edmonton was down 2-0 in that first-round series, but came back to win four straight after the Moncton, New Brunswick native entered the crease. He rattled off six consecutive victories before unfortunately getting injured during Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2. The veteran netminder made some massive saves, especially during overtime in Game 2 against Vegas, allowing Edmonton to take a 2-0 series lead on the road. He finished that game, but was ultimately replaced by Skinner, who took control until the Stanley Cup Final.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) celebrates with center Jeff Skinner (53) after the win in overtime against the Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

However, Pickard came back in after an embarrassing 6-1 loss in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, followed by an early 3-0 deficit after the first period of Game 4. The 33-year-old entered the game to start the second period, and the Oilers responded with a miraculous comeback to win the game 5-4 in overtime, giving the backup goalie seven consecutive playoff victories, the same number of wins as Skinner. The 2010 second-round pick saved the day, and the Oilers likely don’t make it that far without him stepping in and doing a quality job.

Pickard’s Overall Grade

Pickard had a solid regular season in an elevated role. His 31 starts were the most since he had 48 with the Colorado Avalanche in 2016-17. The 20 starts he had during 2023-24 with the Oilers were the third-most in his career. He has bounced around throughout his career but has found a home in Edmonton, having had more starts in the last two seasons than in every other season combined, except for his 48-start outlier season. He was an unsung hero of this team, and he’s a great locker room guy. Draisaitl was on the record stating, “He gives us a chance every single time he’s in the net, so you can’t ask for more than that. We love playing for him, I think that’s very obvious. He’s our heart and soul guy.” He’s beloved, and his play backed it up. Therefore, he gets a B for his regular-season play.

He finished the postseason with a 7-1 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .886 SV%. While his regular-season numbers were better, the only number that matters in the playoffs is wins, and that’s what he did. He came in relief and stole the net, so he also gets a B for his playoff performance. His grade would be higher if his numbers were better, but he still provided solid goaltending and made some high-danger saves at key moments to keep the Oilers in games.

Overall, a B is fair because he was decent all season, but he wasn’t outstanding. He was an adequate netminder who stepped up when the starter struggled, and that shouldn’t go unnoticed. The biggest question heading into this season is whether Edmonton will retain its goalie tandem or seek an upgrade. It’s looking more likely that Skinner and Pickard will be the duo heading into this season.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Pickard for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.