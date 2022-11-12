5 Oilers Who Need to Step Up to Save the Season

Players and coaches who’ve won the Stanley Cup often talk about the pursuit of the treasured trophy being a marathon and not a sprint. Some mention how adversity is exactly what a team needs to build the mental resolve to overcome challenges and cement a winning mentality and culture. Well, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a bit of a tough spot as the 2022-23 season closes in on the first quarter mark, and a handful of players need to improve their play if they hope to stay in contention this season.

Jack Campbell, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If the Oilers want to improve their mental resolve, some of the foot soldiers outside of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Zach Hyman need to shift into another gear. Somebody needs to seize the moment after the devastating injury to Evander Kane. There are also issues with goaltending, mental breakdowns in the defensive zone, and a lack of scoring outside of the top-six.

The next 10 games could determine what head coach Jay Woodcroft and general manager Ken Holland need to do. What looked like a sure thing in terms of a secure playoff position has now turned into a bit of a question mark. It’s not time to panic, but some players need to step it up and prove they can help the Oilers not only reach the playoffs but go the distance. Here are five players that need to get it going.

1. Jack Campbell

The affable Jack Campbell is probably his own worst critic. Unfortunately, in his first month with the Oilers, he’s posting a 4.27 goals against average (GAA) and .873 save percentage (SV%). That’s not good enough for a $5 million starting goalie. He has a reputation for being a streaky goalie, which means he’s due to get on a heater soon. The only question is when? They need him right now, and the veteran netminder has to dig deep inside himself to play up to the potential the Oilers saw in him when they signed him in the offseason. If he continues to play sub-par, it makes the coach’s job easier to play Stuart Skinner ahead of him.

Related: Oilers’ Road Trip Good Test for Jack Campbell’s Mental Toughness

Latest News & Highlights

However, in fairness to Campbell, the team hasn’t exactly played stellar defense in front of him. Holland is known for his patience and calm, and as a former goalie himself, you have to believe he’ll be doing everything he can from an organizational level to help boost Campbell’s confidence. The Oilers don’t have much of a choice since they are in a dangerous position cap-wise, and if Campbell continues to leak goals, his trade value diminishes by the minute. But that’s putting the cart before the horse. The season is still relatively young, and he needs to work through this. The Oilers really have no other choice right now.

2. Jesse Puljujärvi

Jesse Puljujärvi is a player who puts up strong numbers in terms of analytics but unfortunately can’t seem to score. This next stretch of games could be his last chance with the Oilers. Playing in the top-six, it’s time for him to step it up and start putting the puck in the net. If he does begin to contribute more offensively, Puljujärvi could fulfill the promise he showed when he was originally drafted fourth overall in 2016. You get the feeling that it’s now or never for the likable winger.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Personally, I’d hate to see him go, but it’s not as if he wasn’t given enough chances to succeed. Yes, the Oilers could’ve handled his development better, but there’s nothing you can do about that anymore. The moment is now. The team needs him to break through and become the player everyone expects him to be.

3. Kailer Yamamoto

Kailer Yamamoto might get a free pass as a result of being injured. The feisty small forward has been a bit of a disappointment this season – and a major reason could be his injury. The dip in his play could also be a result of the injury he sustained when he was hit from behind by Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog in last season’s Western Conference Final. If there’s anyone on this list of five that deserves a bit of slack, it’s probably him. Once Yamamoto returns from injury, he has to hope he can contribute immediately and fulfill the promise he has shown at times in his career with the Oilers.

4. Warren Foegele

Foegele played his best game of the season in the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 8. That was the McLovin everyone was expecting when they traded Ethan Bear for him back in 2021. Has Foegele finally woken up from his year-long slumber? The Oilers are hoping so. He needs a strong performance the rest of the way in order for the Oilers to consider signing him to a long-term contract.

5. Evan Bouchard

You could put other players on this list, like Ryan Murray or even Darnell Nurse, but it seems like Evan Bouchard is the one defenceman that really needs to get his game going. He’s definitely capable of playing better hockey and has shown flashes of brilliance in his short career; he just needs to show more consistency. In fairness, he’s young and still developing, but the day has to come when he needs to establish himself as a strong day-to-day defenceman for the Oilers.

Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images)



Fans can agree or disagree with lists like this; that’s what makes watching hockey so great. Sometimes it’s glaringly obvious when a change needs to be made. Right now, the biggest concern for the Oilers is getting Campbell on track. Great goaltending has the ability to cover up for a lot of mistakes on a team, and his play at the moment is exposing a lot of glaring weaknesses not only in his game but throughout the lineup.

The Oilers are still in playoff contention. But if they were to go into a prolonged losing streak, especially before US Thanksgiving, it’ll be tough to make up ground — especially on teams like the Vegas Golden Knights. As Robin Williams said in the movie Dead Poets Society: ‘Carpe diem. Seize the day, boys. Make your lives extraordinary.’ Time to step up, Oilers. Overcoming adversity is what creates champions on the ice and in life.