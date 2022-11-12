Winnipeg Jets Gameday Preview: Calgary Flames – 11/12/2022

The Winnipeg Jets’ 13th game of the regular season is one that the team hopes will extend their win streak to four. On Saturday, the Jets will take on the Calgary Flames, who have lost seven in a row, four of which were on home ice. Let’s take a peek into what to expect when the first-in-their-division Jets take on the struggling Flames.

Winnipeg Jets Projected Lines:

Forwards

Kyle Connor – Mark Scheifele – Mason Appleton

Cole Perfetti – Pierre-Luc Dubois – Blake Wheeler

Saku Maenalanen – Adam Lowry – Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Jansen Harkins – David Gustafsson – Sam Gagner

Defenseman

Josh Morrissey – Neal Pionk

Brenden Dillon – Nate Schmidt

Dylan Samberg – Dylan DeMelo

Starting Goalie

Connor Hellebuyck

Calgary Flames Projected Lines:

Forwards

Tyler Toffoli – Elias Lindholm – Adam Ruzicka

Andrew Mangiapane – Mikael Backlund – Trevor Lewis

Blake Coleman – Nazem Kadri – Dillon Dube

Milan Lucic – Kevin Rooney – Brett Ritchie

Defenseman

Rasmus Andersson – Noah Hanifin

MacKenzie Weegar – Nikita Zadorov

Nick DeSimone – Dennis Gilbert

Starting Goalie

Jacob Markstrom

Standout Storylines

Winnipeg Jets Claim First in Central Division

With Connor Hellebuyck in goal, combined with the level of play Jets skaters have been executing so far, it seems like the sky’s the limit for this team. They currently sit in first in the Central Division with 17 points in 12 games. In their recent 4-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks, Hellebuyck earned his 30th career shutout as he turned away 30 pucks that night.

Blake Wheeler, Cole Perfetti and Nate Schmidt of the Winnipeg Jets celebrate a goal (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 29-year-old commented on his career milestone, saying, “It’s crazy. Let’s not stop at 30. How about that?”

While people have said the team has been too dependent on their goalie, the strategy is bringing them success so far. However, Hellebuyck cannot be the only one credited for their wins. Their star players have been living up to their roles on the team as well.

Josh Morrissey has 11 assists in 12 games (the most on the roster), Mark Scheifele scored two goals in the team’s last game against the Dallas Stars, Kyle Connor has 10 points in 12 games, and Pierre-Luc Dubois has put up six goals and five assists while scoring in three games straight.

After the Jets’ win against the Stars, coach Rick Bowness said, “We had a lot of great opportunities offensively from playing good defense and moving the puck quick. It’s starting to sink in. There’s always room for improvement. We’ve got a long way to go and still have lots of work ahead of us, but we’re getting there.”

Hopefully, the Jets can continue to play well and keep that number-one spot as the season goes on. After all, we are still early on in the season, and consistency is key if you want to bring home the cup.

Calgary Flames Extend Losing Streak to Seven

The Flames started the season off true to their name — on fire. With five wins in their first six games, it was the team’s best start to the season in franchise history. But ever since, their spark has fizzled out.

The Flames have lacked offense, forcing coach Darryl Sutter to shuffle lines to try to get some action going. Sutter even commented on the team’s lack of depth ahead of their matchup against the New Jersey Devils, saying, “We’ve got guys, what did we play them last night, 23 to 27 [minutes]? That means those guys are doing everything they can, and this depth stuff we talked about in the summer, it’s a bunch of bulls–t.”

Calgary Flames Head coach Darryl Sutter (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Sutter is referencing the Flames’ recent 4-3 overtime loss against the New York Islanders. In that game, the team had four defenseman play more than 23 minutes each. Rasmus Andersson spent the most time on the ice, playing 26 minutes.

On Thursday night, the team extended their losing streak to seven games after falling 3-1 to the Boston Bruins. Their losing stint has to end at some point, but only time will tell if it will be against the Jets on Saturday.

Players to Watch

Winnipeg Jets – Josh Morrissey

Alternate captain Josh Morrissey is living up to his ‘A’ crest this season. The 13th overall draft pick has the most points on the roster with 12 points in 12 games; Dubois falls shortly behind with 11. Morrissey has 11 assists and one goal, earning five points in his last five games. This season could easily end up being one of the defenseman’s best of his career so far.

Calgary Flames – Nazem Kadri

After signing a seven-year deal with the Flames, Nazem Kadri has been a key player on their roster. The former Colorado Avalanche has earned 12 points in 13 games with seven goals and five assists. He has also scored two goals in the team’s last five games.

Nazem Kadri scored and now has 7-5—12 in 12 games this season. He is currently scoring at a pace of 0.58 goals-per-game in 2022-23; his highest end-of-season rate is 0.40 G/GP in 2017-18 with Toronto. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Mo7lYInAi1 https://t.co/eKu3puid8e — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2022

As a Stanley Cup Winner, Kadri definitely has experienced the ins and outs of a hockey season. He brings grit and skill to the ice — two assets that are never bad additions to a team. Keep an eye on him, as he can be a real difference-maker at the rink.

Will the Jets extend their win streak, or will the Flames finally find their footing? Tune in Saturday night at 10 PM EST to find out!

