Pundit Claims Tony DeAngelo Open to Taking Discount to Play With Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers will be looking to make it back to the Stanley Cup Final this season and hope to win it rather than be the runner-up. Their goal is clear as they had an entertaining summer full of trades, offer sheets, and signings that have strengthened the lineup heading into the 2024-25 campaign. After losing both Philip Broberg and Cody Ceci, the Oilers have a bit of a hole on the right side of their blue line, and it’s been rumoured they’re looking to fill that hole via either a professional tryout contract (PTO) or a trade. In a recent report in reference to popular hockey pundit Frank Seravalli, the Oilers may have an interested defender who is willing to play for a low price tag. Tony DeAngelo, who has often been criticized for his off-ice antics, is the player Seravalli believes the Oilers should be targeting, and mentions DeAngelo as someone who would play for minimum if the opportunity presented itself.

Related: Oilers Reportedly Pursuing Massive Trade to “Shake Things Up”

DeAngelo isn’t the first defender who has been connected to the Oilers this offseason by Seravalli, but he seems to be the most interesting one. Along with Tyson Barrie, Justin Schultz, and Kevin Shattenkirk, DeAngelo joins a list of players who are all looking for new deals for this season. Seravalli seems adamant that DeAngelo, despite his past issues, would be a great fit with the Oilers. Those past issues could be something that turns the Oilers away from signing him, but they have been known to be forgiving and give players another chance in the NHL, so it’s not out of the question.

Tony DeAngelo with the Philadelphia Flyers (Photo by Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The issue I’m referring to with DeAngelo happened during his time with the New York Rangers during the 2020-21 season. He and goaltender Alexandar Georgiev reportedly had an altercation outside the team dressing room on Jan. 30, 2021 after an overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The next day the Rangers decided to place DeAngelo on waivers, drastically changing his career trajectory in an instant. DeAngelo admitted to starting the fight between the two, but played it down. He also admitted to finding out he was placed on waivers through social media. While he seemed willing to earn his spot back on the Rangers, then-GM Jeff Gorton announced DeAngelo had played his last game as a Ranger.

DeAngelo Could Provide Solid Depth, But Isn’t Best Option Available

The Oilers’ main priorities heading into the season should be improving their top-four defensive pairings, specifically finding a defensive-minded partner for Darnell Nurse, and looking to spend at the 2025 Trade Deadline to help load up for a deep Stanley Cup playoff run. With DeAngelo willing to sign for the minimum, it could be a low-risk, high-reward option to bring him into training camp on a PTO and seeing how he performs. It’s fair to assume DeAngelo would be on the third pairing alongside Brett Kulak, thus elevating new acquisition Ty Emberson alongside Nurse, which doesn’t really solve their problem.

Emberson would be a solid partner for Nurse and if he’s the choice for the top-four role to start the season, fans will be pleased with what he can provide defensively. Unfortunately, the defensive depth is still a worry after that, and Emberson is young and unproven despite a strong showing in a small sample size with the San Jose Sharks last season. DeAngelo brings a solid offensive side, but his defensive game is not something to rave about.

If the Oilers were looking for another offensive blue liner, I would be on board with bringing in DeAngelo on a PTO, just to see if he’d fit as a bottom-pairing defender. However, there are better options available considering what the Oilers need to do to improve. Schultz would be the ideal choice out of the remaining free agents since his two-way game has always been solid, and he played plenty of minutes with the Seattle Kraken last season. However, it’s unknown what direction the Oilers are going to go in.

With training camp slowly approaching, the Oilers will soon need to make a decision on if they’re going to do anything at all before the new season. I would assume it’s a given they hand out a few PTOs to both some forwards and a couple defenders and let them battle it out. There’s an open spot on the right side of the blue line that Josh Brown, Troy Stecher, and whoever else they decide to bring into training camp will battle for. Hopefully, the Oilers can find someone affordable who can help bring them their first Stanley Cup since 1990.