Canucks Need Pettersson to Return to 2022-23 Season Form

The Vancouver Canucks look forward to improving on their 2023-24 season, where they won the Pacific Division with a 50-23-9 record. They hosted their first playoff game in Vancouver since 2015 and made their first postseason appearance since the 2019-20 season. They beat the Nashville Predators in six games before losing to the Edmonton Oilers in seven games.

One of the reasons for the Canucks defeat was the play of Elias Pettersson. The forward’s performance was underwhelming near the end of the season and in the playoffs, and he needs to step it up in the upcoming season. His drop-off in scoring was disappointing based on his impressive 2022-23 season. Pettersson is entering the first season of his eight-year deal with an annual average value of $11.6 million, and the Canucks need him to return to the same level of play from his career year.

Pettersson’s Up-and-Down 2023-24 Season

Pettersson scored 34 goals and posted 89 points in 82 games, which is a good season. However, he performed better in the first half than in the second. He scored 27 goals and had 64 points in 49 games before the 2024 All-Star Break.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/NHLI via Getty Images)

Thanks to his hot start, he was named an All-Star for the fourth time in his career. However, his return from the All-Star Weekend in Toronto saw his production drop. He scored seven goals and posted 25 points in 33 games. Pettersson struggled in the postseason, as he didn’t score throughout their first-round matchup against the Predators and only scored one goal against Edmonton. He finished the playoffs with a goal and six points in 13 games.

Pettersson revealed he suffered a knee injury in January and said it worsened over time. However, many players play through injuries in the playoffs, and Pettersson should learn from his experience in the postseason.

Return to 100 Point Player

In the 2022-23 season, Pettersson posted a career-high 39 goals and 102 points in 80 games. In the 2023-24 season, he was on pace for another career year before the All-Star break. He was on pace for 45 goals and 107 points.

Pettersson’s offensive success is crucial to the Canucks’ success. Before the All-Star Break, the club had a league-best 33-11-5 record. After the break, the Canucks fell off track, posting a 17-12-4 record. Pettersson’s drop in production isn’t the only reason the club struggled since Thatcher Demko suffered a knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the regular season. However, the club still needs him to be consistent.

Another issue Pettersson dealt with last season was the revolving door of wingers he played with. Still, the Canucks have done their part in helping the forward regain his consistent scoring ability. They signed Jake DeBrusk, among other speedy wingers with top-six upside.

If the Canucks want to go to the next level and become a true Stanley Cup contender, they’ll need Pettersson to lead the way. He needs to regain his 100-point form and needs to stay consistent. Pettersson cooled down heading into the playoffs, which hurt his confidence in the postseason.

Selke Season Form

Pettersson has shown potential to become an elite two-way forward in the NHL, as his two-way game has received some attention across the league. Although he isn’t among the league’s top two-way forwards, he still receives votes for the Selke Trophy. During the 2022-23 season, the forward was seventh in voting for the award, and he was 26th in voting for the award in the 2023-24 season.

Pettersson has an additional level to his game as someone whose defensive play has been recognized by the NHL and the media. The next step is for him to be one of the top two-way forwards, and to do so, he needs to be a Selke Trophy nominee. Outside of the top-end scorers in Connor McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon, among others, some of the league’s best centres have been nominated for the award and have won. If Pettersson can play at a Selke nominee level all season, it will only benefit the Canucks much more.

Canucks Success Relies on Pettersson’s Success

The Canucks will need Pettersson to return to his 2022-23 form if they want to improve on their 2023-24 season. After a hot first half of the regular season, he saw a dip in his production, leading to a poor playoff performance. In 2022-23, he recorded a career-high 102 points, and he needs to replicate a similar performance to that. Additionally, he needs to take another step and become a Selke Trophy nominee to make a massive impact on the club’s success.