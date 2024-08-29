Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Minten, Cowan, Robertson & Berube

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll dig into three topics affecting the team as they prepare for the upcoming season. First, I’ll share insights about the evolving depth of the Maple Leafs prospect pool. Second, I’ll look at what seems like the team’s ongoing search for a left-winger despite what I think are viable internal options. Third, I’ll wonder what we can tell about new head coach Craig Berube as he constructs his roster.

Item One: The Maple Leafs’ Prospect Pool Is Rising

The Maple Leafs’ prospect pool is gradually improving. The team climbed to 23rd place in Steven Ellis’ Daily Faceoff pre-season prospect pool rankings. Although this is just a modest one-spot jump from last year’s 24th place, it isn’t bad considering Toronto’s ongoing struggle to develop top-tier talent while trying to compete during the postseason.

Ellis points out that the Maple Leafs have not drafted a big-name prospect for some time, a situation not uncommon for teams that consistently fight to improve their roster for the playoffs. As a result, the Maple Leafs often trade at the deadline for veteran players as short-term rentals. This move costs the team valuable prospects or draft picks year after year. That said, the prospect pool features some promising names. The best prospects are Easton Cowan, Fraser Minten, and Topi Niemelä.

Fraser Minten, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Cowan, the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in 2023, has quickly established himself as the team’s top prospect. His exceptional season, including setting a London Knights franchise record for most consecutive games with a point (it ended at 36), has put him on the fast track to the NHL. Because Cowan cannot play the season in the American Hockey League (AHL) because of his age, he’s pushing hard for a roster spot. The biggest non-story of the offseason is whether Cowan will make the roster out of training camp. The Maple Leafs seem to be preparing for him NOT to be on the squad (and I’ll talk about that in Item Two below); however, I cannot imagine – unless things genuinely fall apart in the preseason – that he won’t Connor Bedard it and become a regular part of the starting lineup.

Minten, drafted in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft, also shows outstanding promise. After a surprising start with the big club last year, Minten will likely begin this season in the AHL. He, too, remains a strong candidate for future NHL duty. Niemelä, the team’s top defensive prospect, had a solid first AHL season in 2023-24, amassing 39 points in 68 games. He might need another year of AHL seasoning. Ellis’ top five prospects include Nikita Grebyonkin, a 2022 fifth-round pick who has rapidly climbed the ranks, and Ben Danford, the team’s most recent first-round pick and a legitimate NHL prospect on defence.

Despite the Maple Leafs’ lower prospect ranking, which Ellis attributes to the absence of a genuine top-end prospect, they have some depth. The loss of Matthew Knies to the NHL significantly affected their rankings. If Cowan continues his current trajectory, he will soon follow in Knies’ footsteps, further depleting the Maple Leafs’ prospect pool of its top talent. How good would that be for the team?

Item Two: Nick Robertson’s Trade Request Should Help Easton Cowan’s Roster Chances

One big question for the rest of the offseason is, “Why are the Maple Leafs actively searching for left-wingers when they already have several promising options on their AHL roster?” The answer could be linked to Nick Robertson’s desire not to return to the Maple Leafs’ roster after what he sees as ill-treatment over his time with the team. If he does move before the start of the season, it opens up a better chance for Cowan to make the roster.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

As I noted in my post on Wednesday, Robertson’s situation is complex. While he has shown flashes of brilliance, his career has been plagued by injuries, making it difficult to secure a permanent spot on the roster. He’s also been haunted by his waiver exemption, too easily moved up and down to placate a secondary roster move. Should Robertson forgive the “sins” of the past, he would be a strong candidate for the left-wing position. However, if he is traded, Cowan should find himself with a more straightforward path to the NHL.

In addition to Robertson, the team has other winger options vying for a spot on the roster. Alex Nylander and Alex Steeves are at the top of the list. Both could make an impact. Additionally, given the potential of young centers such as Pontus Holmberg and Minten, the Maple Leafs seem to have plenty of internal options that could match the potential of any late-summer free-agent signing.

These internal options make the Maple Leafs solid on the wing. Still, that might change if a more established player finds himself out of work and decides the Maple Leafs could be a one-season possibility to improve his scoring and find a better contract in 2025-26. Because they are such an offensive team, the Maple Leafs might seem like a profitable little “vacation” for a player looking to kick-start a career rebound.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Much of the Maple Leafs’ season depends on one key unknown. How will Berube approach the team’s roster building? Will he prioritize size and power or favour speed and skill? How will he balance the need for scoring with the team’s defensive responsibilities? These questions will only be answered once we see him behind the bench.

Craig Berube, then Head Coach of the St. Louis Blues (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

As hockey fans will remember, the St. Louis Blues’ 2018-19 Stanley Cup season was marked by a surprising turnaround. They were firmly in the NHL’s basement in early January. Under replacement head coach Berube, who emphasized accountability and a solid team structure, the Blues rallied behind rookie goalie Jordan Binnington. The team went on a franchise-record 11-game winning streak and a strong midseason surge. Then, the Blues defeated some tough opponents, including the Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks, to reach the Stanley Cup Final. They clinched their first championship by beating the Boston Bruins in a thrilling seven-game series.

From Berube’s Stanley Cup run, we know he isn’t afraid to trust his youngsters. Will he see Cowan as one of those youngsters to ride, regardless of his lack of NHL experience? I’m guessing the answer is yes.