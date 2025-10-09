Oilers Sign Jack Roslovic to 1-Year Contract

The Edmonton Oilers continue to make moves this week. They’ve re-signed Connor McDavid, Jake Walman, and Mattias Ekholm, while also signing free-agent forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year, $1.5 million contract. Elliotte Friedman reported the news during the first intermission of Edmonton’s season opener against the Calgary Flames on Oct. 8.

Related: Edmonton Oilers Extend Mattias Ekholm to 3-Year Contract

Roslovic scored 22 goals and registered 39 points in 81 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. He also added one goal and four points in nine playoff games.

Jack Roslovic, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 28-year-old has played for four teams, including the Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Winnipeg Jets. He has played 526 career games, recording 102 goals and 260 points. He also has three goals and 17 points in 45 playoff games. The Columbus, Ohio, native didn’t have a training camp, so don’t expect him to get in the lineup imminently.

Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.