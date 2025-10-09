Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl Scores 400th Career Goal

Edmonton Oilers’ superstar forward Leon Draisaitl tallied his 400th career NHL goal during their season opener against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night (Oct. 8). The 2024-25 Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner continued right where he left off after registering 52 goals last season, his fourth 50-goal campaign of his career. He’s looking to duplicate that performance in 2025-26.

The 29-year-old gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead with a power-play marker midway through the second period. David Tomasek set up that milestone goal for his first NHL point with a beautiful no-look backdoor pass for the easy tap-in.

Draisaitl’s Climbing the All-Time Leaderboard

The German phenom is fourth on the Oilers’ all-time goal scoring list, only behind Wayne Gretzky (583), Jari Kurri (474), and Glenn Anderson (417). He should easily be third on this list by the end of the season, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

Jun 4, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the first period in game one of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

He’s currently 111th on the all-time goal scoring list, and climbing. No. 29 is undoubtedly the best German-born player in NHL history, registering 158 goals more than the second, surpassing Marco Sturm in March 2022. The 2014 third overall pick inked an eight-year deal with a $14 million cap hit beginning this season, and that contract is already looking like a bargain. Draisaitl will be a Hall of Famer when all is said and done.

