Stuart Skinner Entering Make-or-Break Season as Oilers Goaltender

There has been a lot mentioned about the Edmonton Oilers Stanley Cup aspirations over the past couple of seasons, and it seems like when the conversation turns to the Oilers’ biggest weakness, almost every finger gets pointed in the direction of the defence.

Related: Oilers Defense Will Be Achilles Heel This Season

But is the Oilers’ goaltending good enough to deliver the Stanley Cup? More specifically, is starter Stuart Skinner ready to take his place among Oilers Stanley Cup champion goaltenders such as Grant Fuhr, Bill Ranford, and Andy Moog?

Skinner Solid But Not Spectacular Last Season

Do you need spectacular goaltending to win the Stanley Cup in 2024-25? At one time I thought a goalie needed to be the second coming of Fuhr, Bernie Parent, and Martin Brodeur. Maybe not. Chris Osgood won three Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings (two as a starter) with his steady, mechanical goaltending. So did Adin Hill, who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023. Skinner, who had a few bumps in the 2024 playoffs, took the Oilers to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. In the end, it came down to a Sam Reinhart second-period goal which seemed to handcuff Skinner between his glove and his pad. Unfortunately for the Oilers, that’s all the Florida Panthers needed to win.

That was then. This is now. So is Skinner the goalie who can get over that razor-thin hump and win it all this season?

Stuart Skinner, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Lawrence Scott/Getty Images)

If you’re an Oilers fan, you have to hope so. Some others have thought differently including one of my favourite sports pundits, Steve Lansky of Big Mouth Sports and the Inside The Truck podcast (Lansky is a regular Friday guest on The Lowdown with Lowetide on Sports 1440 in Edmonton.) Every time I think Skinner has turned the corner and will be the goalie the Oilers need to win it all, in the back of my mind I can hear Lansky questioning Skinner’s ability to provide the team with 100% confidence. As an Oilers fan, I’m hoping Skinner can prove to everyone that he is indeed the guy. I think the 2024-25 season is his big chance to prove it. But will he?

Oilers Goaltending – An Interesting Storyline in 2024-25 NHL Season

With news that Evander Kane had successful surgery recently and won’t be back for a few months, I can’t help but think that he will spend the entire regular season on long-term injured reserve and be healthy for the playoffs. That means the Oilers are going to have some significant cash to spend by the 2025 Trade Deadline of March 7. All signs at the beginning of the season are pointing to the club going after a top-four defenceman but would they also consider a goaltending change if Skinner has an up and down performance this season? This is why the pressure is on Skinner to perform at a high level right out of the gate and throughout the season. As much as I like Calvin Pickard as the backup this season, I wouldn’t be comfortable if Pickard was the starting goalie once the playoffs start.

Skinner has to prove that he is truly the goalie the Oilers need to go all the way. I think he’s capable, as he’s shown improvement season after season. If Skinner does help the Oilers win it all, I think you can safely say he’ll make Team Canada for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. He might even crack TSN’s Top 50 Players list. However, if he falters in any capacity, I believe the Oilers will be looking for a new starting goalie. The window to win during Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl’s prime years is here and it won’t be open forever. The franchise needs Skinner to prove he’s the back stopper who has everything the team needs to win this season.