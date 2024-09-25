Rangers Will Have Solid Center Depth if Everyone Remains Healthy

One of the biggest problems over the years for the New York Rangers has been their lack of center depth when going against the top teams in the NHL. Especially when they get deep into the playoffs, they have been exposed by the other teams best centers and it is one of the reasons why they haven’t been able to win a Stanley Cup in 31 years.

Now, going into the 2024-25 season, the Rangers arguably have the strongest center core that they have had in many years. If these players can remain healthy and produce consistent numbers, they could be matched up against any team in the NHL and they should come out on top.

Vincent Trocheck’s Continued Success

Last season during his second year with the Rangers, Vincent Trocheck had the best season of his career playing on the best line in the NHL with Artemi Panarin and Alexis Lafreniere. He scored 25 goals and 77 points in 82 games played. He followed it up with an amazing playoff performance, scoring eight goals and 20 points in 16 games played and was arguably the best forward in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers. Now, he is looking to replicate what he did last season and maybe even try to be better than what he was.

He is projected to once again be on a line with Panarin and Lafreniere and an argument can be made that he is now the Rangers’ “number one” center. He is great offensively and can also be relied on defensively as he is one of the teams’ penalty killers and he is one of the best face-off takers and winners in the entire league. He is one of the most underrated players in the NHL and if can have another great season, he should be seen as one of the best two-way centers in the league.

The Return of Filip Chytil

Last season was supposed to be the continued breakout of Filip Chytil after having a great 2022-23 season. He scored 22 goals and 45 points in 74 games played. Many might not remember, but he was actually the center who started last season in between Panarin and Lafreniere. He had six assists in 10 games last season before getting injured and many thought his season was over. However, he was able to come back and play in six playoff games, having zero points. He didn’t look like himself, but it was great to see him on the ice after thinking that his career could have been in jeopardy.

Now, after having a summer of offseason training, Chytil has comeback looking better than ever. He has looked amazing in the two preseason games he has played in so far, scoring two goals, both on the power-play. He has looked fast and strong and doesn’t look afraid to take a hit. He even took a massive hit from Scott Mayfield of the New York Islanders and left the game but came back before the first period ended. He has looked good so far and if he can remain healthy throughout the season, the Rangers will have an amazing third line center.

Mika Zibanejad Must Bounce-Back This Season

Last season was underwhelming for Mika Zibanejad, as his offense took a big hit. He went from 39 goals and 91 points in the 2022-23 to just 26 goals and 72 points. He scored only 12 goals at even strength and this is not good enough from player that we know can score more. He also only scored three goals in the playoffs, two of which game in one game and he went the last 10 games of the playoffs without a goal. He was heavily criticized after his poor play last season and now, all eyes will be on him to see if he can bounce-back this season.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game One of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

He is going to start on a line with Chris Kreider and Reilly Smith this season and this will be the next of the many players that Zibanejad and Kreider have played with over the past three seasons since the trade that sent Pavel Buchnevich to the St.Louis Blues. It will be interesting to see if this combination can be the one that finally works, or will it be another failure? Zibanejad needs to get back to scoring goals both at even strength and on the power-play and if can become that great goal scorer once again, the Rangers will be in a great spot to make an even deeper playoff run this season.

If these three players can remain healthy and provide some great offensive production, the Rangers will finally have a center core that can much up to the other top teams in the NHL. All three of these players bring something different to the team and these three players are the most important forwards to watch this season. If they struggle, the Rangers will struggle. However, if they can be these great players, the Rangers will have some great success and maybe it will lead them to a Stanley Cup.