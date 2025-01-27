10 Trade Deadline Targets for the Edmonton Oilers

The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is Friday, March 7. Although the cut-off is still weeks away, the Edmonton Oilers are considering how to improve their roster. After falling short against the Florida Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Oilers will do everything possible to bolster their team ahead of what they hope will be another long playoff run. However, the problem is that they’ll be handcuffed by a lack of valuable assets to offer, with only a handful of draft picks and prospects other franchises might find appealing.

The Oilers have already traded their 2025 first-round selection to the Philadelphia Flyers for the 32nd pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, which they used to nab Sam O’Reilly of the Ontario Hockey League’s London Knights. With no selections in the first, fourth, and fifth rounds in the 2025 NHL Draft and just four selections in total, Edmonton won’t have much to offer unless they’re willing to plunder their pool of picks in the 2026 and 2027 NHL Drafts. Moreover, without a slew of high-end prospects in the pipeline, the Oilers may have to consider moving roster players if they want to resolve their unfinished business in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton will consider all available options to strengthen their weaknesses on defence and in goal. That said, here’s a look at 10 players the Oilers should target ahead of the deadline. While some will cost more than others, each of these players would improve Edmonton’s lineup in more ways than one.

Josh Anderson

Current Team: Montreal Canadiens

Contract: $5.5 Million x Three Years

Josh Anderson scored 27 goals and 47 points in his rookie season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, but unfortunately, his production hasn’t come close to that level during his tenure with the Montreal Canadiens.

Although he’s found other ways to contribute, his productivity has dipped over the past few seasons, and so has his ice time. During the 2021-22 NHL season, Anderson was earning upwards of 17 minutes per game – but now, his average ice time has plummeted to just over 14 minutes per game. Under contract through the 2026-27 campaign, now would be the perfect time for the Oilers to swoop in and snag Anderson, as his size and energy would be welcome in Edmonton, where he wouldn’t be under significant pressure to produce offensively.

Although he has a modified no-trade clause that allows him to submit a five-team no-trade list, it’s hard to imagine Anderson wouldn’t jump at the chance to play a larger role on a contending team. While the three years remaining on his deal add to his value, his annual cap hit is a hefty one and would surely hurt his stock in a potential trade. If Edmonton were to pry Anderson from Montreal, the return could be as simple as a pick, a prospect, and a depth NHL player – especially if the Oilers were to take on his full contract.

Thatcher Demko

Current Team: Vancouver Canucks

Contract: $5 Million x Two Years

Trade speculation has run rampant in Vancouver this season, as the Canucks have struggled to play with the level of consistency that made them one of the NHL’s most dangerous teams just a year ago.

Prying Demko from Vancouver wouldn’t be easy, but it would be a massive gain for the Oilers and their playoff hopes. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With every option seemingly on the table, could Thatcher Demko be available at the right price? On a team-friendly contract and having been outplayed by Kevin Lankinen for most of the season, moving on from Demko be beneficial for both the Canucks and the Oilers. Sure, it’s not ideal to make trades involving impact players within your division, but a tandem of Stuart Skinner and Demko would be an upgrade if the latter can find his form.

A two-time 30-win netminder, Demko’s experience and ability to steal games would be a major boost to Edmonton’s defensive game. Signed through the 2025-26 season, acquiring Demko would come at a cost. However, if the return to Vancouver were a second-round pick and one of Edmonton’s better prospects, the Oilers would be irresponsible if they didn’t gauge the Canucks’ interest in a deal.

Brian Dumoulin

Current Team: Anaheim Ducks

Contract: $3.1 Million x One Year

The Anaheim Ducks are unlikely to make the postseason, so they’ll be looking to move several players in exchange for future assets or young talent to support their rebuild at the deadline.

One notable defender who should be on the Oilers’ radar is Brian Dumoulin. In the final year of his contract, Dumoulin is a two-time Stanley Cup champion on an affordable deal who would be an immediate upgrade on Edmonton’s blue line. Although he doesn’t provide a significant amount of offence, his composed and reliable defensive play would add stability to an Oilers lineup known to be shaky in their own end at times.

Quickly approaching the 700 games milestone, his 6-foot-4, 215-pound frame would be a welcome addition in Edmonton ahead of the playoffs. A mid-level prospect or draft pick could be enough to land the veteran defender in an underwhelming deal that could yield incredible results.

Mario Ferraro

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

Contract: $3.2 Million x Two Years

Although the past few seasons have been difficult for the struggling Sharks, Mario Ferraro has consistently been one of the few bright spots. Known for his solid defensive play, Ferraro is a minute-muncher who regularly averages over 20 minutes per game while also logging key minutes on the penalty kill. Sure, his game isn’t flashy or filled with skill, but his leadership and consistency would be an incredible boost to the Oilers’ blue line.

Linked in trade chatter for the past few seasons, the Sharks could finally pull the trigger on moving Ferraro in exchange for additional young talent to strengthen their ongoing rebuild. With a handful of young prospects eager for playing time and no immediate rush to succeed, a deal with San Jose could benefit both sides.

With one additional year on his contract, the price tag to land Ferraro this season might be slightly steeper than it would next campaign when he’s a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), but Edmonton’s window to win is now. One draft pick and a mid-level prospect could be all it takes for Ferraro to don an Oilers jersey.

John Gibson

Current Team: Anaheim Ducks

Contract: $6.4 Million x Three Years

John Gibson has experienced his share of success and failure during his NHL career, all as a member of the Anaheim Ducks. In the midst of what will likely be his seventh-consecutive season missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs, would Gibson entertain a trade to taste success?

It’s been a long time since Gibson last experienced the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Could a move to Edmonton be the solution? (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Now in the sixth year of an eight-year contract, Gibson earns $6.4 million annually and is slated to become a UFA after the 2026-27 season. A veteran of more than 500 NHL games, he was considered one of the league’s top netminders, but his status has faltered in recent years as the Ducks have struggled. However, the 2024-25 campaign has seen him return to form, as he’s arguably enjoying his best season since 2017-18 when he won 31 games.

While a trade to Edmonton is unlikely, the Oilers would be smart to inquire about Gibson’s services, as his experience would be an immediate upgrade in the crease if he split starts with Skinner. A portion of his salary would likely have to be retained by Anaheim if a deal were in the works, but with Lukas Dostal taking the reins, perhaps Gibson would welcome a change of scenery despite his 10-team no-trade list.

Like Anderson, Gibson’s cap hit will hurt his value in a potential trade, which is why the Oilers could snag him at a bargain. A borderline NHL player, a promising prospect, and a couple of draft picks from various rounds could make this deal a reality.

Erik Gudbranson

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: $4 Million x Two Years

Although shoulder surgery has limited Erik Gudbranson to just three games this season, there’s no question that he’ll be a highly sought-after trade target ahead of the deadline. Expected to return to action in early March, Gudbranson is as solid and intimidating as they come on the blue line and would be a terrific addition to the Oilers. Arguably playing some of the best hockey of his career before his injury, the right-shot defender and his towering 6-foot-5, 225-pound frame would inject a solid presence and poise into Edmonton’s roster.

With an additional year remaining on his contract, the Oilers would have to pay a decent price to pry Gudbranson away from Columbus, but it would be a deal well worth the cost if the Blue Jackets are willing to listen. One of Edmonton’s better prospects and a mid-round draft selection would likely convince Columbus to part ways with the veteran defender. Strength, composure, and consistency all come to mind with Gudbranson, and the Oilers could use every drop of that for a postseason run.

Kaeden Korczak

Current Team: Vegas Golden Knights

Contract: $825,000 x Two Years

There’s a log jam on the blue line in Vegas. While having a handful of extra defenders available is a good problem, moving on from one – or more – could help the Golden Knights’ playoff aspirations. Trading away one of their defenders could also benefit the Oilers, who should have their sights on Saskatchewan native Kaedan Korczak.

A victim of the numbers game, Korczak has struggled to find consistent playing time and has been limited to just a handful of games more than halfway through the season. What’s more, he’s been limited to about 15 minutes of ice time per game. A right-shot defender and only 23 years old, Korczak could be an excellent addition to Edmonton if Vegas is willing to listen.

Surely eager for an opportunity to seize a consistent role at the NHL level, his size and skill would boost the Oilers’ blue line in many ways. If the Golden Knights were to prioritize defence in return, a deal involving Beau Akey and a draft pick could force them to the negotiating table.

Ivan Provorov

Current Team: Columbus Blue Jackets

Contract: $4.7 Million x One Year

Ivan Provorov is a pending UFA whose team-friendly cap hit will draw considerable attention ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

If Provorov and the Blue Jackets can’t come to an extension, the Oilers should come calling. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Provorov already has considerable experience at the age of 28 and is arguably in the midst of one of his best campaigns to date. A steady two-way defender, the native of Yaroslavl, Russia, logs considerable ice time and can be counted upon to contribute to both the penalty kill and power play.

Incredibly versatile, his presence on the Oilers’ blue line would remove some of the strain and playing time from their top defenders and perhaps improve their productivity as well. Given his contract status, the combination of a mid-level prospect and draft pick could be enough to pull Provorov away from the Blue Jackets, although he has noted his interest in re-signing with Columbus.

Marcus Pettersson

Current Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

Contract: $4 Million x One Year

On the verge of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a third straight season, a complete overhaul could occur in Pittsburgh ahead of the upcoming trade deadline, and one player who will be a hot commodity is defender Marcus Pettersson. A fixture on the Penguins’ top-pairing, he’s averaged more than 22 minutes of ice time per game over the past two campaigns and plays a key role on his team’s penalty kill.

With a cap hit of slightly more than $4 million, he’s in line for a raise on his next contract. If the Oilers target and acquire the steady defender, who is perhaps one of the top UFAs available ahead of the deadline, their blue line would be well positioned for a long run in the playoffs.

Who knows, maybe playing alongside his fellow countryman Mattias Ekholm would be reason enough for Pettersson to re-sign in Edmonton rather than making a quick stop as a rental. A pick and a prospect – the going rate for UFA rentals – would likely be a solid starting point for negotiations between the two clubs.

Jan Rutta

Current Team: San Jose Sharks

Contract: $2.75 Million x One Year

The Sharks will be sellers at this season’s trade deadline, and veteran defender Jan Rutta is very likely on the move. A right-shot defenseman, Rutta is a defensive-minded player who is excellent at securing the defensive zone and forcing turnovers nightly. A pending UFA, his cap hit would be relatively easy to accept for the Oilers, who would be smart to target the native of Pisek, Czechia.

As a third-pairing defender, Edmonton would look for Rutta to provide steady defending and nothing more, as the team already has plenty of players capable of providing offence. Edmonton would likely need to send a mid-round draft pick to San Jose in return for his services and not much more. If the Oilers can pull off this deal, it would be a simple transaction for a decent benefit that could prove crucial to Edmonton’s success in the postseason.

Who Stays, Who Goes?

The Oilers were far from the busiest team at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, making just two moves in the hours before the cut-off. Acquiring Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick from the Ducks was their biggest splash, while they also nabbed Troy Stecher from the Arizona Coyotes. With limited cap space and thin on assets of notable value, Edmonton likely won’t be overly active this year, either. However, if they can trade for one or more of the players listed above, they’ll be well-positioned for another lengthy run.

While Dumoulin, Pettersson, or Rutta are good bets, it would be a pleasant surprise for the Oilers and their fanbase if they can bait and land one of the bigger fish in the trade pond.