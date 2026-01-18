Oilers Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Draisaitl, Jarry, Trade Deadline and More

Here are the key storylines for the Edmonton Oilers and their schedule for the week ahead of Jan. 18–25, 2026. The Oilers are about to start an eight-game homestand.

Leon Draisaitl’s Leave of Absence

The biggest news surrounding the team this week is the absence of star forward Leon Draisaitl, who has taken a leave of absence due to a family illness in Germany. The team has rallied in his absence, most notably with a dominant 6-0 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, where depth players like Jack Roslovic and Kasperi Kapanen stepped up. Draisaitl is expected to return sometime later in the week.

Tristan Jarry Finds His Form

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, acquired from Pittsburgh earlier in the season, just recorded his first shutout as an Oiler (31 saves) against the Canucks on Jan. 17. With Stuart Skinner moved out in the trade that brought Jarry in, stabilizing the net has been a priority, and this performance is a positive sign for the team’s defensive structure.

Trade Deadline Leverage & Rumours

With the trade deadline approaching (March 6), the Oilers are reportedly exploring options to improve their depth.

Calvin Pickard: Rumours suggest the Oilers might move backup goalie Calvin Pickard, whose value is high due to injuries on other teams (like the New York Rangers and Philadelphia Flyers).

Andrew Mangiapane: There is speculation about packaging forward Andrew Mangiapane in a deal to clear cap space or acquire assets.

Targets: The team is reportedly looking for a third-line centre (Carolina Hurricanes’ Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been rumoured) and defensive depth.

McDavid’s Hart-Caliber Production

Captain Connor McDavid continues to lead the charge. He just ended a 20-game point streak and remains the driving force of the league’s top-ranked power play (operating at ~33%).

Oilers Schedule Jan 18 – 25

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Sun, Jan 18 8:00 PM vs. St. Louis Blues Rogers Place Tue, Jan 20 10:00 PM vs. New Jersey Devils Rogers Place Thu, Jan 22 9:00 PM vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Rogers Place Sat, Jan 24 10:00 PM vs. Washington Capitals Rogers Place

AI tools were used to support the creation or distribution of this content, however, it has been carefully edited and fact-checked by a member of The Hockey Writers editorial team. For more information on our use of AI, please visit our Editorial Standards page.