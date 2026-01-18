Canadiens Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Laine, Caufield, Trade Rumours and More

Here are the key storylines for the Montreal Canadiens and their upcoming schedule for the week ahead of Jan. 18-25, 2026.

The Imminent Return of Patrik Laine

The biggest news surrounding the team is the potential return of star forward Patrik Laine. He has been out since late October following core muscle surgery but returned to practice this past Friday in Ottawa alongside Kirby Dach and Jake Evans.

Laine’s return would provide a massive boost to the top six, potentially slotting in alongside Nick Suzuki to create more space for Cole Caufield. While he is skating with the team, his exact return date remains a day-to-day decision, but he is officially “close.”

Cole Caufield’s Scoring Touch

Cole Caufield remains the offensive catalyst for Montreal. He recently played the hero in a thrilling 6–5 overtime comeback win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday (Jan. 17), scoring the game-winner just 33 seconds into the extra frame. Caufield has hit the 48-point mark in 49 games, proving to be the consistent sniper the team needs despite the team’s up-and-down season.

Trade Rumours Heating Up

With the March 6 trade deadline approaching, the Canadiens are active in the rumour mill.

There is persistent (albeit complicated) speculation about the Canadiens acquiring the Quebec native Alexis Lafrenière from the New York Rangers, though cap constraints and Rangers’ asking prices make this difficult.

Reports indicate Montreal has shown interest in Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman to add grit and championship experience, though Calgary may be reluctant to move him. They have also been linked to center Nazem Kadri and defenseman Rasmus Andersson.

Ivan Demidov’s Rookie Campaign

Rookie sensation Ivan Demidov continues to impress, having recently become the first rookie this season to hit the 40-point milestone. His development remains a bright spot in a rebuilding year, with chemistry building on the second line.

Canadiens Schedule Jan. 18 – 25

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Notes Tue, Jan. 20 7:00 PM Minnesota Wild Centre Bell Minnesota enters with a strong defence led by trade acquisition Quinn Hughes. Thu, Jan. 22 7:00 PM Buffalo Sabres Centre Bell A rematch against an Atlantic Division rival; Buffalo won the previous meeting 5–3 on Jan. 15. Sat, Jan. 24 7:00 PM Boston Bruins TD Garden The classic rivalry continues in Boston on Saturday night.

