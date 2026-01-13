Canadiens Should Pursue Blake Coleman in a Trade

As the Montreal Canadiens continue to hover around the playoff picture, it’s no surprise to see general manager Kent Hughes linked to experienced, battle-tested forwards. According to insider Pierre LeBrun, one name that sits high on the Canadiens’ list is Blake Coleman. The rumour immediately sparked debate among fans: Is Coleman the kind of move that pushes this young group forward, or does it complicate an already crowded forward picture?

The Rumour

LeBrun reported that Coleman’s name is one of the most prominent on Hughes’ radar as the trade deadline approaches. While nothing suggests a deal is imminent, the fact that Coleman is being actively discussed internally says a lot about where the Canadiens see themselves. This is no longer a rebuilding team simply looking to accumulate assets. Montreal believes it can compete for a playoff spot and is exploring options to reinforce its lineup with proven winners.

Blake Coleman, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Coleman, currently with the Calgary Flames, fits the exact profile of player general managers love targeting in this situation: reliable, versatile, playoff-tested, and still under contract beyond the current season. The question isn’t why Montreal would be interested; it’s whether the timing truly makes sense.

Player Profile

Coleman is not a flashy, highlight-reel player, but he has built a strong NHL career by doing the little things right. The 34-year-old forward is under contract through 2026-27, carrying a cap hit of $4.9 million per season, which is both manageable and predictable for a team planning its future carefully.

This season, Coleman has 21 points in 44 games, production that aligns with what he has consistently brought throughout his career: secondary offence paired with solid defensive habits, strong forechecking, and a relentless work ethic. He can play up and down the lineup, kill penalties, and take on tough matchups, exactly the kind of player coaches trust when games tighten.

Most importantly, Coleman is a two-time Stanley Cup champion, winning back-to-back Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. That experience matters. He knows what it takes to win in the postseason, understands the grind, and brings credibility to any locker room. For a Canadiens team loaded with young talent still learning how to win consistently, that kind of presence carries real value.

The Cost

While Coleman checks many boxes on the ice, acquiring him would not come cheap. He is a proven playoff performer, a respected leader, and, crucially, not a pure rental. With another year remaining on his contract beyond this season, Calgary would justifiably demand a significant return.

It’s realistic to believe that the Flames would ask for at least a first-round pick as part of the package. When you look back at the trade that sent Phillip Danault to Montreal from the Los Angeles Kings for a second-round pick, it’s realistic to believe the Flames will want more.

For Hughes, this is where the internal debate intensifies. Is it worth moving a first-round pick, potentially a valuable one, for a player who, while excellent, does not fundamentally change the ceiling of the team?

Fit?

On paper, Coleman fits beautifully with the Canadiens’ identity. Montreal is young, fast, and energetic, but still inconsistent. Adding a veteran who plays hard every shift, leads by example, and understands playoff hockey would undeniably help. Coleman could stabilize a middle-six line, elevate the penalty kill, and bring an edge that often separates playoff teams from pretenders.

However, the complications arise when you look at the logjam up front. The Canadiens already have too many NHL-caliber forwards, and that issue will only intensify as injured players return. Adding Coleman would almost certainly force another move, whether that’s a forward being scratched regularly or a roster player being traded out as part of a larger deal.

This isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but it adds complexity. Montreal must be careful not to block younger players or create unnecessary pressure on its long-term development plan just to chase short-term gains.

Coleman makes sense for the Canadiens, just not without consequences. He brings experience, reliability, and championship pedigree to a young group aiming to take the next step. But the cost, both in assets and roster flexibility, is significant.