Maple Leafs Starting to Show They Don’t Need Mitch Marner

When Mitch Marner left the Toronto Maple Leafs in the offseason via a sign and trade with the Vegas Golden Knights, there were plenty of questions surrounding his departure given the importance he had on the team.

For the two and a half months it looked like his absence was evident, but there have also been some points where maybe he isn’t needed on the roster and the team is better off without him. Especially their 8-0-2 stretch where they have been absolutely dominant in the league on both sides of the puck and looked to have turned the page on their poor start.

Since Dec. 23rd, this looks like the team many had expected to see ever since training camp. Things haven’t looked better for this team and even with Marner out of the question with his strengths, his absence hasn’t impacted their play as of late.

Depth Scoring Keeping Pace With Marner

The biggest question mark coming into the season, was replacing the offensive production lost with Marner. Losing a 100-point player is never easy and the team went the route of spreading the scoring throughout the lineup. It was a struggle at first as there were plenty of questions with Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy and Matias Macelli‘s play.

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews celebrates scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Lately, Roy is playing like the third line centre they needed, Joshua was coming around with his net front presence before his injury and Maccelli’s pace and skill is taking flight after being a healthy scratch for nine games. Marner is currently second on the Golden Knights with 46 points. How have Joshua, Roy and Maccelli produced to this point? Despite their struggles, all three have combined for 44 points. When I wrote about the new additions trying to keep pace with Marner’s production, that alone would be a win and so far they’re doing just that.

Let’s not forget about the rest of the supporting cast. Matthew Knies has elevated his play and has 38 points, Bobby McMann has 14 goals and 24 points, Nicholas Robertson has 10 goals and 22 points as he has looked impressive this season. The team currently has seven forwards with 20 points or more. They could have a few more with the likes of Roy and Maccelli. Last season, they had eight. Let’s not forget that Auston Matthews is as dangerous and quicker as he has ever been compared to his first few months and William Nylander is leading the team in points with 46.

While it took some time, the depth of scoring is alive and well. Spreading out that production was a risky move considering they were looking for a top-six forward on the right side. Now, they’re getting what they had hoped for with the balance of offense throughout the lineup.

Penalty Kill Is Better

The other big question surrounding Marner’s departure was his ability to effectively kill penalties and produce while short-handed. While that was one of his strengths and he was a fixture on the penalty kill, the Maple Leafs as a team really struggled in past years when down a man. Here’s a look at their percentage and their league rank the last five seasons

Season PK% League Rank 2020-21 78.5% 24th 2021-22 82.1% 8th 2022-23 81.9% 12th 2023-24 76.9% 23rd 2024-25 77.9% 17th

The results were either hit or miss for the Maple Leafs on the penalty kill either being in the top-12 or being further down the list. For four of those five seasons Marner was averaging two minutes while also playing on the power play on top of his five-on-five minutes.

This season, the Maple Leafs penalty kill has them in the top- three in the league at 84.9%. Since Dec. 23rd, they have a success rate of 91.7%. That alone is absolutely impressive. They’ve come a long way, changing their system and approach. Their defensive coverage in their own zone has improved and are more aggressive, while also spending 26.8% in the offensive zone which puts them 14th in the league. Despite the injuries and possible lack of players in that role, the Maple Leafs have done a fantastic job in limiting their goals against as they’re tied for first with 18.

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube watches the action (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

While Marner was an important piece on the penalty kill, the Maple Leafs are poised to have better results without him on the PK. To say that they would struggle in this department was fair to say, but they’re proving that they can get the job done with the personnel they have.

Team Has Different Mindset Than Marner

While it has been a challenge to this point with the changes, the Maple Leafs have finally adjusted to the system that head coach Craig Berube wants them to after a shaky start. They’re physical, structured and playing with a sense of purpose.

While they’re one point out of a playoff spot and this is the time of the season that truly matters, they’re showing that they can execute their game plan properly, especially during this hot stretch of play. They’re showing that they can play with intensity, have a balance of being productive offensively and still providing a sound defensive game, even though it has been inconsistent at times.

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies and forward John Tavares and defenseman Brandon Carlo congratulate forward Max Domi on scoring the game winning goal against the Calgary Flames (John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images)

Marner on the other hand was one to shy away from the physical play or even engagement in corners or along the wall. When the pressure is on him, that’s when the panic would set in and there were times where his skill didn’t take over. The Maple Leafs roster that is constructed now has the players that have that battling mindset and using other aspects of their game to excel, be it their speed or body positioning to get the edge instead of their skill. They’re not backing down from any engagement and even now are showing that they won’t be pushed around and clearing scrums out in front of the net.

Marner is a phenomenal talent and his absence did show at times this season. However, the Maple Leafs have turned things around, playing with a sense of purpose and getting results on both sides of the puck even without him. They’re back in a wild card spot after some tough moments, but they’re showing they can move on from him and get results in the process.

