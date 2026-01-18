Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Upcoming Reunion, Road Trip, Karlsson and More

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in the midst of a fascinating season where they are exceeding expectations on the ice while simultaneously navigating major roster changes. Here are the key storylines and upcoming schedule for the week ahead of Jan. 18-25, 2026.

The “Retooling While Winning” Paradox

Despite sitting comfortably in a playoff spot (3rd in the Metropolitan Division), the front office remains aggressive about getting younger. The team recently traded for 24-year-old forward Egor Chinakhov from Columbus (exchanging Danton Heinen) and 25-year-old goalie Stuart Skinner (exchanging Tristan Jarry). Even with the team winning, rumors persist that they are open to moving veterans like Evgeni Malkin or Bryan Rust if the right deal for future assets appears, creating a unique tension between the locker room’s success and management’s long-term vision.

The Tristan Jarry Reunion (Jan. 22)

This week features a massive narrative game. On Thursday, the Penguins visit the Edmonton Oilers, marking their first meeting since the blockbuster trade that sent longtime starter Tristan Jarry to Edmonton in exchange for Stuart Skinner and defenseman Brett Kulak. Jarry’s return to face his former team—and Skinner facing his—will be the emotional highlight of the week.

Erik Karlsson’s Injury Status

The Penguins are currently without star defenseman Erik Karlsson, who is sidelined with a lower-body injury. He was seen skating with the team on Sunday, but he is not expected to be game-ready for at least another week. His absence puts significant pressure on the defensive core, specifically Kris Letang and the newly acquired Kulak, to generate offense from the blue line during this heavy Western Canada road trip.

Penguins Schedule Jan 18 – 25

Date Time (ET) Opponent Venue Key Note Mon, Jan 19 5:00 PM @ Seattle Kraken Climate Pledge Arena Afternoon matinee (MLK Day in US). Wed, Jan 21 9:30 PM @ Calgary Flames Scotiabank Saddledome First leg of a back-to-back. Thu, Jan 22 9:00 PM @ Edmonton Oilers Rogers Place Reunion Game: Jarry vs. Penguins / Skinner vs. Oilers. Sun, Jan 25 6:00 PM @ Vancouver Canucks Rogers Arena Final game of the road trip.

