Previewing the Edmonton Oilers’ Upcoming 8-Game Homestand

The Edmonton Oilers embark on their most important stretch of the season as they begin a season-long eight-game homestand. The Oilers have yet to win three straight games, but they have an opportunity to go on a run and string some wins together heading into the Olympic break.

The Oilers are 24-17-8 for 56 points, good for second place in the Pacific Division, four points behind the division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. They are also 11-6-4 at home. They’ve been playing better lately, but still haven’t gotten on a hot streak. Hopefully, they will break through with so many home games remaining.

This homestand consists of four games against Eastern Conference opponents, two against Central Division opponents, and two divisional games. As of Sunday (Jan. 18), only three teams during this stretch are currently in a playoff spot. This is a softer spot in their schedule, and they must take advantage of it. With that said, let’s preview the Oilers’ upcoming eight-game homestand.

Jan. 18 — St. Louis Blues

The Oilers begin their homestand without the services of Leon Draisaitl. The team announced that the superstar forward is taking a leave of absence to attend to a family illness in Germany. He missed Saturday’s game (Jan. 17) against the Vancouver Canucks, and should return later in the week. He’s a massive loss, but it provides an opportunity for other players to step up, most notably, that third line of Jack Roslovic, Matt Savoie, and Isaac Howard. Related: Oilers’ 4th Line Will Be Pivotal For Them in Second Half On a positive note, this game marks Ryan Nugent-Hopkins’ 1,000th career NHL game. He’s the first player in franchise history to play his first 1,000 games with the organization. There will be a pregame ceremony to celebrate this achievement, where he will receive his silver stick. The Blues are on the outside of the playoff picture, five points behind the last Wild Card spot, with a record of 19-21-8. This is their second meeting of the season. The Blues were victorious 3-2 on Nov. 3 in St. Louis, courtesy of a late goal.

Jan. 20 — New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils have had a disappointing season, but are still in the hunt. They lost Jack Hughes for significant time due to a fluke injury. This team has some firepower up front, including Hughes, Jesper Bratt, Nico Hischier, and Timo Meier. The Devils are still dangerous and can’t be taken lightly.

The Oilers catch the Devils on the second half of a back-to-back, as they are in Calgary the night before. Edmonton lost their previous matchup against New Jersey 5-3 on Oct. 18. Connor Brown also returns to Edmonton after spending two seasons with the organization.

Jan. 22 — Pittsburgh Penguins

This game marks the return of Stuart Skinner and Brett Kulak to Rogers Place. They were traded in the Tristan Jarry deal on Dec. 12. They played each other a few days after the trade, as both netminders played against their former teams. Now, they could battle once again if they both get the start. Draisaitl also registered his 1,000th career point against the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-4 win on Dec. 16.

This is also Sidney Crosby’s lone visit to Edmonton, and when Crosby goes head-to-head against Connor McDavid, it’s always a highly anticipated matchup. The Penguins are in a battle for a playoff spot. They currently sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind second, and one point ahead of fourth.

Jan. 24 — Washington Capitals

It’s always exciting when Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals come to town. The Oilers lost their previous matchup 7-4 in Washington on Nov. 19. They couldn’t get a save that game, as Skinner allowed five goals on 20 shots for a putrid .750 save percentage (SV%). Hopefully, Edmonton can get better goaltending in this one. Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid moves the puck against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Rickard Rakell and center Sidney Crosby (Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images) Washington is one of those Eastern Conference teams battling for playoff positioning. They are one point behind the Penguins for third place in the Metropolitan Division, and three points behind the last Wild Card spot.

Jan. 26 — Anaheim Ducks

The Oilers only play the Anaheim Ducks three times this season, and this is the first. The Ducks had a red-hot start, but have cooled off significantly lately. They have fallen down the standings, but are still within striking distance of the playoffs. They are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Despite that, only one point separates four teams from the final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, and three of them are tied with 51 points, with Anaheim being one of them.

Jan. 29 — San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have arguably been the biggest surprise this season. They have taken a massive step in their rebuild and are pushing for the playoffs. The Sharks are led by young superstar Macklin Celebrini, who’s currently third in the NHL in points with 72, only behind McDavid and Nathan MacKinnon. This is their first of four meetings this season, and these divisional games are crucial for the standings.

Jan. 31 — Minnesota Wild

The Oilers conclude their three-game season series against the Minnesota Wild, losing both previous games. They got goalied at home in a 1-0 loss on Dec. 2, where Jesper Wallstedt stopped all 33 shots he faced. Then, they lost 5-2 in Minnesota on Dec. 20. This game marks the last time they will wear their cream-coloured alternate jerseys. They’ve had incredible success in those uniforms, going 5-0-1 in them.

The Wild are a top-five team in the league and are sitting comfortably in a playoff spot, battling the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division. They have a 27-13-9 record for 63 points. This will be a massive test for the Oilers and a chance to enact some revenge from the first two meetings.

Feb. 3 — Toronto Maple Leafs

The Oilers conclude their homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their second-last game before the Olympic break. This is always a highly anticipated game between two proud Canadian franchises. As usual, expect a very heavy presence of Leafs fans in attendance.

Edmonton dominated Toronto 6-3 in their previous matchup on Dec. 13, in Jarry’s first start since the trade. The Maple Leafs had a miserable start to the season, but have played much better recently. As a result, they are in a battle for the last Wild Card spot, but are currently on the outside looking in. Toronto is 7-1-2 in its previous 10 games, but who knows how they will be playing in a few weeks.

This is a massive opportunity for the Oilers, and they need a successful homestand to maintain pace in the Pacific Division. Keep following The Hockey Writers for all your NHL content throughout the season.