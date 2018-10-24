The NHL has suspended Ottawa Senators’ defender Mark Borowiecki for one game following an illegal elbow to the head of Boston Bruins’ rookie defender Urho Vaakanainen. Borowiecki has a history of questionable plays in his career but due to a lack of suspensions, he is not deemed a repeat offender by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety standards.

Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki suspended one game for elbowing Boston’s Urho Vaakanainen. https://t.co/ntUEOIbwjq — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) October 24, 2018

Borowiecki has played in a total of 277 career games in his NHL career and has recorded seven goals and 28 points in that time. This play came only two days after Borowiecki had the following to say about a hit he received from Canadiens’ forward Brendan Gallagher:

“I think you’ve got to make sure guys aren’t taking liberties on certain players because of who they are and because they’re strong,” Borowiecki said Monday after stating Gallagher hit him in his skull. “That was a hit I don’t like and I wasn’t happy about it. I told Gallagher I thought it was a dangerous hit.

Vaakanainen was forced to leave the game with a concussion. It was only the second game of his career as the 19-year-old was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the Bruins and spent the 2017-18 season in the Finnish Elite League.

Below is the video that the NHL has released detailing the play and the punishment followed by a transcript of the video.

Transcript From the Video