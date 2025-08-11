Ottawa Senators Purchase Downtown Ottawa Land for New Arena

It looks like the Ottawa Senators are another step closer to moving to a new arena in downtown Ottawa. This afternoon, the team announced their development arm–Capital Sports Development Inc.—and the federal government’s National Capital Commission (NCC) had signed an agreement on the purchase and sale of 4.5 hectares (11 acres) of land at LeBreton Flats for the eventual construction of a major events centre and arena district that will eventually become the Senators’ new home.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Senators’ president and CEO Cyril Leeder was pleased but cautious on announcing the dea, saying that while the purchase and sale agreement is the “next step in the process, there are still many more hurdles to clear in creating an event centre at LeBreton Flats”. These obstacles include the financing of the project, zoning, design and approvals, as well as decontamination of the land to prepare for construction. As Leeder pointed out in an interview earlier this year, “it will be years” before there are shovels in the ground to begin construction of the new building. (from, Bruce Garrioch, “It will be years’ before Ottawa Senators move to LeBreton Flats, club president says”, The Ottawa Citizen, 26/03/2025)

Artist Rendering of Proposed New Ottawa Senators Arena in LeBreton Flats (Photo – National Capital Commission)

A new arena at LeBreton Flats close to downtown Ottawa would be viewed by many fans as a much more attractive location than their current location in the west end of Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, 25 kilometres from the city core.