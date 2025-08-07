Penguins’ 2018 Draft Class: Where Are They Now?

Unlike the 2016 and 2017 Drafts where the Pittsburgh Penguins had quite a few selections, the 2018 Draft saw them have just four picks. As it is with any draft, they had some hits and misses. Seven years removed from it, one player still has the opportunity to show he was exactly what they needed.

Calen Addison: Round 2, 53rd Overall

Calen Addison was a defenseman the Penguins were excited about. Throughout his Western Hockey League (WHL) career, he demonstrated an incredible amount of progress in his offensive game, but more importantly, in his defensive play. While Addison did make a few appearances with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (WBS) in the American Hockey League (AHL), his tenure with the Penguins’ organization was short-lived. With the chance to acquire Jason Zucker from the Minnesota Wild, Addison was added as part of the package in getting the deal done.

Pittsburgh Penguins Where Are They Now (The Hockey Writers)

His four seasons in the Wild organization were not what they had hoped. In 92 games with Minnesota, Addison was a minus-24 with 38 points. He was much better with their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, however. In 74 games, he put up 56 points and was just above the even threshold with a plus-1. During the 2023-24 season, he was dealt to the San Jose Sharks. He finished the season playing 60 games and was a minus-35 on a bad Sharks’ team. Last season was split between the Henderson Silver Knights and the Springfield Thunderbirds, where he put up 36 points in 62 games. The 2025-26 season will be his sixth full season of professional hockey when he steps foot on the ice with the Utica Comets.

Filip Hallander: Round 2, 58th Overall

With their 58th overall selection in the 2018 Draft, the Penguins finally hit the mark with Filip Hallander. Playing three seasons in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) from 2018 to 2021 with Timra IK and Lulea HF, he impressed with 59 points in 123 games. It earned him an opportunity on the Penguins’ roster for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons. He went pointless in three games played with the Penguins and tallied 61 points in 104 games with WBS. He returned home to play for Timra IK again these last two seasons. His numbers have been on the rise, putting up 89 points in 102 games. On April 29, the Penguins announced that general manager Kyle Dubas signed Hallander to a two-year contract, which runs through the 2026-27 season.

Justin Almeida: Round 5, 129th Overall

Towards the end of his junior hockey career with the Moose Jaw Warriors in the WHL, Justin Almeida looked to be a promising player who was hitting his stride at the right time. In his final two seasons with the Warriors, he put up an incredible 209 points in 136 games. Though junior hockey success doesn’t always translate to professional careers, there was some hope that he could translate that same production to the NHL.

Related: Penguins’ 2017 Draft Class: Where Are They Now?

Over three seasons in the Penguins organization, he split time between WBS and the Wheeling Nailers in the ECHL. Across those seasons, he played 27 games with WBS, combining for four goals and six points. His career was much better in the ECHL as he played 90 games, amassing 33 goals and 79 points. At the end of the 2021-22 season, Almeida called it quits and is now retired.

Liam Gorman: Round 6, 177th Overall

Liam Gorman is still fresh off his first season playing professional hockey. After five seasons at Princeton University and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, he signed with the Allen Americans in the ECHL. He had a decent first season, scoring six goals and 17 points in 62 games. Gorman is still unsigned for the 2025-26 season, so it is unknown where he will land this season or if he is still going to play.

The Penguins had some hits and misses in this draft class. For some, using Addison as a key piece to acquire Zucker may have been a bad idea; however, they did get an NHL player for someone that’s still struggling to solidify a long-term place in the NHL. Hallander, on the other hand, will be looking to impress over the next two seasons. With the Penguins in a full rebuild, he could prove to be a key piece over the next few years. Only time will tell if he has what it takes to make an impact like he did in Sweden.