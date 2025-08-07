Canadiens News & Rumours: Dach, McTavish & More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumours, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has had a busy offseason after the team made an unexpected appearance in the 2025 Playoffs. Rumours still swirl around the team trying to add to the roster, if they can sign Lane Hutson long-term and if Kirby Dach will be physically ready for training camp in September.

Canadiens Prospect Impresses Team Canada

Michael Hage made a lasting impression for Team Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase. He finished with five points, which was tied for the team lead.

“He came here and had a really good camp. He (Hage) was one of our best players.” – Dale Hunter (from ‘Il est l’un de nos meilleurs joueurs’: ça augure bien pour Michael Hage avec le Canada,’ Journal de Montreal, 8/3/25)

Impressing the head coach will go a long way in securing a spot on the roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship. Still, his season with the University of Michigan will likely be just as important. For the Canadiens, having their top centre prospect make huge strides in his development will be beneficial, especially for a team in desperate need of an offensively capable second-line centre.

Kirby Dach Still Recovering

Maxime Truman of Dans Les Coulisses, a French-language site, and French-language radio reported that Dach has suffered a setback. This, after he was seen skating with Ivan Demidov at the Canadiens’ practice facility.

Just an FYI: here’s Kirby Dach skating with Ivan Demidov in Brossard a month ago



pic.twitter.com/Yoo34hGHIw — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 4, 2025

However, Eric Engels of Sportsnet is pouring cold water on the rumours that Dach has had a setback.

“It was never guaranteed Kirby Dach would be ready for the start of training camp, AND it is also premature to suggest he won’t be. Suggestions Dach has had a setback in his recovery are completely false. Not only has he not had a setback, he’s progressing really well and, according to my sources, is crushing his summer training.”

There are some fans who question his durability, especially after missing the majority of the last two seasons due to injuries, and the fact that this is the second time he’s injured this specific knee. With the Canadiens in desperate need of a second-line centre, the hope was that he would be ready to fill that role for the start of the 2025-26 season. While he may still end up being physically capable of dressing, the real question will be if he can finally become the centre the franchise needs now.

Canadiens’ Negotiation With Hutson

On the Aug. 3 episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman addressed the fact that Hutson has not yet signed a contract extension with the Canadiens. While fans are wondering what it could be, the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has some differences in it that will mean changes in how young players will be approached this season.

Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The salary cap is due to rise by $7 million this offseason from the current $88.5 million to $95.5 million. The cap is slated to go up from this season’s total to $113.5 million in just three seasons, a whopping $25 million increase. This is important to know because player salaries will rise quickly season over season. The biggest difference is that the longest contract available under the new CBA will be seven years, which is one less than the eight teams have the opportunity to offer until the new CBA kicks in. The rising cap and shorter term will mean bigger cap hits, which is why there is pressure from the fan base on the Canadiens to get this done.

There aren’t any issues anticipated getting Hutson signed long-term; the issue will be the cap hit. While his comparables are Adam Fox and Quinn Hughes, with Noah Dobson signed to a new, eight-year, $9.5 million per season deal, it might mean a higher number for Hutson. Now, the question is, will they convince him to sign before they no longer have the option of offering an eight-year term?

Canadiens Linked to Mason McTavish

The Canadiens are again being linked to the still-unsigned restricted free agent (RFA) Mason McTavish. The third overall pick in 2021 has all the qualities Hughes is desperate to add. He’s big (6-foot-1 and 219 pounds), he’s got proven offensive skills, he can play a physical style, he has an excellent work ethic and loves to go to the net, he’s responsible in his zone, and the left-shot centre wins over 50% of his faceoffs. This also makes him valuable to the Anaheim Ducks, who are trying to go for a playoff spot this season. Anaheim still has over $20.5 million in salary cap space for 2025-26, which makes it highly unlikely anyone can build an offer sheet that would get the Ducks to choose not to match it. That means any team wanting to land the young centre would need to make a trade offer. And that’s one trade package that will cause some pain, as Jimmy Murphy of RG.org has reported. His sources have made it clear that the cost would start with a young right-handed defenceman.

“Unless you’re willing to get creative and knock Pat’s socks off with a monster offer, I don’t see him getting traded at this point. A right-shot, top-four and future top-pairing defenceman would be the starting point from what I know.”

Montreal isn’t considered the most active on this player; the Detroit Red Wings are, and they have some options, which include their top prospect, Axel Sandin Pellikka. So, the cost for Montreal will most likely start with David Reinbacher, and it wouldn’t end there. A package will also include picks (first-rounders, not middle-rounders) and a roster player. Is it expensive? Yes. Can the Canadiens afford to overpay? Maybe. It depends on what assets, and if those assets would cause the rebuild to stall, at least, in Hughes’ assessment.

Keep an eye on our THW Podcast Network for all your hockey needs and THW’s affiliated podcast, Habs Unfiltered, for the latest Canadiens news, notes, and rumours.