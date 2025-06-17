What Penguins’ Dan Muse Needs to Do to Be Successful in Year 1

Dan Muse, new head coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins, has his work cut out for him. The Penguins are in the middle of a rebuild and have no doubt already started thinking about life after Sidney Crosby. Even though Muse is a first-time NHL head coach, his bar has already been set pretty high. No one is expecting him to bring Pittsburgh to the Stanley Cup Final next season, but how will his success be measured?

Pittsburgh Needs to Set Realistic Expectations

Muse is the new kid on the block; however, it is crucial that he take charge immediately. Stepping in to coach players like Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang could be intimidating for a first-time head coach; however, he has to establish himself as the one in charge. One look at his resume proves that he is a hard worker who is probably the perfect fit for the Penguins in their current state.

There are plenty of areas that need work, but defense and special teams are two of the main concerns. Muse needs to improve play in the defensive zone. The Penguins’ defense spent much of this season losing battles along the walls and chasing the puck. They need to be able to create pushback out of the defensive zone. They mostly play a low-to-high game, but that style of play does not complement all of their blueliners, so that needs to be tweaked. The penalty kill also needs some improvement, as it was ranked 18th in the league this season. Another area Muse needs to focus on is developing Pittsburgh’s young talent.

Connor Dewar showed promise this season and could develop into something special. He came to Pittsburgh in March via a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs, played in 17 games with the Penguins, and recorded four goals and three assists. As a depth player, being able to play good defense is an important part of Dewar’s game. He was good on the forecheck and good around the net, while also showing promise on the penalty kill. He will be 26 this month and could be an important part of Pittsburgh’s future.

Connor Dewar, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Another young player who showed promise this season was Philip Tomasino, who joined the Penguins in November after a trade with the Nashville Predators. He spent time on Malkin’s line and scored three goals in his first five games in Pittsburgh. He ended the season with 11 goals in 50 games, which puts him on pace to score 18 goals in a full season. He finished the season in the bottom-six where he excelled on the forecheck and on the rush.

Tomasino was a regular driver of offense, and if the Penguins bring him back it will be interesting to see where in the lineup they place him. He found the most success on Malkin’s line, but he was also an asset in the bottom six. Another thing the team has to consider is his health as he missed some time this season because of injuries. Pittsburgh has yet to see what he can do with a full, healthy season. If they do bring him back, Muse needs to help him take the next step in his NHL career.

Can Muse Help the Penguins Find Their Way Back?

Even though the Penguins would love to return to the playoffs next season, general manager Kyle Dubas has made it clear he is not in a rush. He is looking for a long-term solution, and Muse seems to fit the bill. A return to the postseason would be icing on the cake, but if at the end of next season Muse has improved the defense and special teams and developed some of Pittsburgh’s younger talent, it will be a win. Expectations are not sky-high for the first-year NHL head coach; however, there are definitely some things the front office will be looking for him to achieve.