Penguins News & Rumors: RFA Decisions, Search for Head Coach & More

The Pittsburgh Penguins are stuck between a rock and a hard place. They need to make changes to give themselves a real shot at making the playoffs, but they also need to start committing to a rebuild. General manager Kyle Dubas is tasked with trying to get this team back to the postseason at least one more time, while also setting things up for the future. It’s going to be a tough summer for the fanbase. There are a lot of decisions to be made—and it starts with their restricted free agents and the 2025 NHL Draft.

Penguins Have Big Decisions to Make With RFAs

The Penguins find themselves in an interesting spot, with five restricted free agents to make decisions on—and it won’t be easy. The RFAs are: Connor Dewar, Conor Timmins, Philip Tomasino, and Pierre-Olivier Joseph. All are serviceable NHL players. But will the Penguins keep all of them? The most obvious choice to re-sign is Tomasino. He’s only 23 and could grow into a top-six forward for the team. Dewar and Timmins were acquired at the trade deadline from the Toronto Maple Leafs, and while both played well, it’s not guaranteed the team brings them back.

Philip Tomasino, Pittsburgh Penguins (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

That said, Dubas has shown in the past that he tends to stick with his guys—and Timmins is one of those players he seems to really like. As for Dewar, he’s a solid depth piece and a strong penalty killer, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Dubas keeps him too. That leaves Joseph as the final RFA the Penguins will need to make a call on. He’s been a reliable depth defenseman who can step into bigger minutes when needed, but it’s unclear if he’ll be back. There’s a good chance the Penguins test the open market to see who else they can bring in on the blue line.

Still Searching for a Head Coach

With each passing day, more coaching vacancies around the league are being filled. The latest is Jeff Blashill, who appears to be closing in on the Chicago Blackhawks job. Earlier today, it was also announced that former Flyers interim head coach Brad Shaw will join the New Jersey Devils’ bench alongside Sheldon Keefe. That means the Penguins are running out of options for their next head coach. There are still quality candidates available, but Dubas will need to wrap up his search soon before the top names are off the board. Among the best available are Peter Laviolette and Jay Woodcroft. Other interesting names include Dave Hakstol, Pascal Vincent, Jeff Halpern, and Mitch Love.

If Dubas is looking for someone who can help the team win now, Mitch Love could be the guy. He was behind the Washington Capitals bench this past season and helped Spencer Carbery guide a veteran team to the playoffs. That sounds a lot like the Penguins—a team full of veterans that needs a coach who can bring balance and help them win. Love reportedly already interviewed with the team, so this could be one to watch.

Crosby Dominating at 2025 Worlds

Penguins fans have seen this story before, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise—Sidney Crosby is once again dominating at the international level. The 37-year-old has been one of the best players at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, forming a dynamic duo with Sharks rookie Macklin Celebrini. Despite his age, Crosby has four goals and seven assists for 11 points in seven games. He continues to be a force on the world stage, and with the help of a young star like Celebrini, he doesn’t look 37 at all.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Crosby helped lead Team Canada to the top spot in Pool A, capped off by a big win over Sweden. That sets up a quarterfinal matchup against Denmark on Thursday. If things go according to plan, Crosby could be on his way to another gold medal—and another reminder that he’s still got plenty left in the tank.