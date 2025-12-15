Penguins Week Ahead: Schedule & Storylines – Goaltending Drama, Crosby, Blown Leads and More

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter the week of Dec. 15-21, 2025, in a precarious position, looking to snap a five-game losing streak while integrating a major new piece into their lineup. Below are the biggest storylines and their upcoming schedule.

5-Game Losing Streak & Blown Leads

The team is struggling to close out games. They are currently on a five-game losing streak. Most recently, on Sunday (Dec. 14), they blew a 3-0 lead against the Utah Mammoth to lose 5-4 in overtime. A day earlier, the Penguins surrendered a four-goal lead in the third period before losing 6-5 in overtime to the San Jose Sharks.

Sidney Crosby Chasing History

Captain Sidney Crosby continues to climb the all-time scoring lists. He is closing in on Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for points, hovering around 1,721 career points, just shy of Lemieux’s 1,723 mark, making every point this week historically significant.

Major Goalie Shakeup (Skinner vs. Jarry)

The biggest news is the recent blockbuster trade with the Edmonton Oilers. The Penguins sent longtime goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin to Edmonton in exchange for goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and a 2029 second-round pick.

The Penguins host the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday (Dec. 16). This sets up an immediate “revenge game” narrative where Skinner could face his former team in his first week as a Penguin.

Injury Blows (Malkin & Lizotte)

The lineup is depleted down the middle. Star center Evgeni Malkin and forward Blake Lizotte were recently placed on injured reserve (week-to-week) with upper-body injuries. The team is currently relying on a “committee” approach to fill the void left by Malkin.

Penguins Schedule Dec. 15 – 21

Date Time (EST) Opponent Venue Notes Tue, Dec 16 7:30 PM vs. Edmonton Oilers PPG Paints Arena Key Matchup: Skinner faces his old team immediately. Thu, Dec 18 7:00 PM @ Ottawa Senators Canadian Tire Centre Divisional road game. Sat, Dec 20 7:00 PM @ Montreal Canadiens Bell Centre First of back-to-back vs. MTL. Sun, Dec 21 7:00 PM vs. Montreal Canadiens PPG Paints Arena Home-and-home finale.

