Flyers’ Daniel Bove Hire Could Spell the Downfall of New Regime

The Philadelphia Flyers made a quiet splash over the weekend. According to New Orleans Pelicans reporter Shamit Dua, the team’s Director of Performance and Sports Science, Daniel Bove, is switching sports—from basketball to hockey, joining the Orange and Black.

New Orleans Pelicans Director of Performance and Sports Science Daniel Bove has accepted a position with the Philadelphia Flyers, multiple league sources tell me.



Bove is someone Zion Williamson has routinely credited with his physical improvement and rehab. — Shamit Dua (@FearTheBrown) February 28, 2026

Dua notes that Zion Williamson, a generational college athlete who was taken first overall by the Pelicans in the 2019 National Basketball Association (NBA) Draft, credits Bove for his physical development.

Why does this matter? Well, Williamson is notorious for his conditioning battles. Despite being a two-time NBA All-Star, there were times you’d hear more about his fitness than his actual basketball ability. The endorsement of Bove is huge.

Who else does this Williamson description kind of sound like? None other than Matvei Michkov. Without having any sources on the matter, this one hire tells me a lot. Some of it’s good, but most of it’s bad. Let me elaborate.

Flyers’ Management Going All-in on Tocchet

I won’t explain the drama between Michkov and head coach Rick Tocchet here. If you have no idea what I’m talking about, the introduction to the article below gives a quick, up-to-date summary:

The Flyers breaking out their wallets—or, Comcast’s, anyway—for a highly valued performance coach speaks volumes. It tells me that, in the Michkov–Tocchet fiasco, they’re siding with the head coach. They fully back the “out-of-shape” training camp narrative that has now dragged into March.

Sure, whatever. I vehemently disagree with it for reasons I have shared countless times, but whatever. There’s nothing wrong with presumably paying the big bucks for a respected figure in an important field.

The hire also tells me something else. That A) Tocchet will be returning as the head coach next season, and B) he won’t be held the slightest bit accountable for his shortcomings. This regime is going all-in on the Michkov blame game.

Why This Hire Could Spell a Flyers Front Office Downfall

Are there some things Michkov could work on? Yes. Could his conditioning take another step in the summer? Yes. But that completely misses the point of why this player and head coach will probably never win a championship together.

The disconnect between Michkov and Tocchet isn’t based on conditioning, even though it’s being presented that way. Rather, they achieve success in the game of hockey in totally different ways.

Oct 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Flyers assistant head coach Todd Reirden and Rick Tocchet during introductions against the Florida Panthers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

At his best, Michkov breaks down defenses using his generational brain. It’s almost like he’s running different simulations in his mind all at once, weighing the risk and reward of each one. When he was given the freedom to do as he pleased under interim head coach Brad Shaw late last season, that ability was on full display.

Closed out the homestand strong. 💪



Ryan Poehling tallied his 10th point in the last 10 games and Matvei Michkov posted his 18th multi-point game this season in Monday's 2-1 win over Nashville.#NSHvsPHI | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/OkrlNvSKSM — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 1, 2025

That’s an important word there: freedom. When Michkov isn’t restricted, he’s a superstar play-driver. Part of it was puck luck, but a deflated Flyers club went 5–3–1 with Shaw manning the bench for a reason. The kid wasn’t perfect, but he showed he was capable of being the face of a respectable team.

Tocchet is the exact opposite of all that. By any means necessary, he wants to prevent rush chances and win disciplined, everyone’s-bought-in games. So, instead of playing east–west, you play north–south.

Right there—that’s the issue. Michkov and Tocchet can theoretically never coexist, because both see the game in a vastly different light. Any compromise will have to be initiated by the former, given his lack of experience, but it’ll mean he’s a lesser version of himself. That’s what we’re seeing this season.

If the Flyers hope to win a Stanley Cup someday, they can’t have Michkov being a lesser version of himself. It’s a massive conflict of interest, especially when you consider that Porter Martone likely fell in the 2025 NHL Draft at least partially because of skating concerns.

Say Martone, who has some similarities to Michkov, struggles in the same manner. What happens then? My best guess is that it won’t be pretty.

If the higher-ups sense that two young, hopeful superstars aren’t progressing the way people expected despite the Bove hire, it won’t just be Tocchet answering the bell. The entire management group will have to face that wrath.

This hire signals to me that the Flyers are going all-in on Tocchet’s disdain with Michkov’s conditioning. The coach is right, and the player is wrong. This new regime better hope the 21-year-old was a performance coach away from superstardom, or else they may be answering with their jobs.