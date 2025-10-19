Flyers News & Rumors: Michkov Drama Worsens, Zegras Hot & More

Through two weeks of hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers have a 2–2–1 record after dropping their first two contests. In this edition of Flyers News & Rumors, we’ll look at the worsening Matvei Michkov drama, Trevor Zegras’ point streak, and how the gap between netminders Dan Vladař and Samuel Ersson is widening.

Michkov Benched Again; Fans Holding Their Breath

In a sophomore season that came with massive expectations due to his impressive rookie campaign, Michkov’s start has been concerning: one point in five contests, averaging just 14:50 of ice time. New head coach Rick Tocchet has benched the 20-year-old star several times already, including in the third period of the team’s eventual 2–1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 18.

One side of things is that Michkov genuinely isn’t playing well. His 1.96 expected goals generated per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick, are a far cry from his production last season. This is a player who had 25 points at five-a-side action alone in his last 27 games of 2024–25—he has none so far.

The other side is that Tocchet, like John Tortorella before him, isn’t showing his veterans the same tough love. Travis Konecny is struggling to the same extent as Michkov (1.50 xGF/60; two points in five games), yet he saw over 20 minutes of game time against Minnesota and hasn’t ridden the pine at all this season. Plus, the dynamic Zegras-Michkov duo we saw during the preseason hasn’t been brought back.

The Flyers have faced a relentless schedule, with their opponents averaging just under 102 points last season. So, sitting at 2–2–1 should mean it’s sunny in Philadelphia. But that’s simply not the case. If Michkov isn’t playing well, and the $26.25 million head coach isn’t giving him opportunities, it’s only a matter of time before things get toxic. Even if nothing of the sort is imminent, fans are holding their breath.

Zegras’ Four-Game Point Streak

In some positive news, Zegras is red-hot. The 24-year-old forward has had an assist in four consecutive games. He’s played most of his minutes on the third line with Christian Dvorak and Owen Tippett, the former having netted goals in three of his past four contests.

Even though Zegras has shifted from center, his primary and most comfortable position, to the wing, he’s still producing. A restricted free agent in the offseason, the Flyers will have a key decision to make. But if he keeps playing the way he has, it won’t be a difficult one.

Vladař vs. Ersson Gap Is Widening

The Flyers came into the 2025–26 season with the intention of splitting starts between goaltenders Vladař and Ersson. So far, the team has stuck to the plan. But it’s impossible to ignore the gap in performance.

Again, the Flyers have had a grueling schedule. One netminder is handling it really, really well, though. Across three starts, Vladař has a .934 save percentage (SV%), 1.65 goals-against average (GAA), and, per Natural Stat Trick, 2.96 goals saved above expected (GSAx). Ersson, on the other hand, hasn’t been quite as impressive: .849 SV%, 3.88 GAA, minus-1.71 GSAx in two games.

If this continues, Philadelphia may be forced to commit to the hot hand. Vladař, a 28-year-old career backup, could be on the verge of a breakout. In this scenario, Ersson would be able to finally settle in as a true backup—a luxury he hasn’t had since he was a rookie.

What do you make of all this? Is the Michkov situation something to worry about long-term, potentially changing the direction of the franchise? On a more positive note, are Zegras and Vladař the real deal? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments below!