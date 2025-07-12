Flyers’ Sean Couturier Contract More Justified Than It Seems

Many have soured on Sean Couturier, once a fan-favorite player of the Philadelphia Flyers, for one reason in particular: his contract. On the surface, those concerns are valid. He’s a 32-year-old making $7.75 million against the cap through the 2029–30 season, yet he’s only averaged 0.55 points per game since he put pen to paper on the eight-year deal.

However, that leaves out important context. With Couturier’s strong impacts in the present and the league’s salary cap projected to rise substantially in the future, his contract may age more gracefully than widely perceived.

Couturier’s Impact on Michkov’s 5-on-5 Output

On Jan. 30, 2025, the Flyers traded Matvei Michkov‘s most persistent linemate: Morgan Frost. While the team gained cap space and roster flexibility, as well as future assets, the deal meant a roster already thin on centers lost one of its top contributors.

In theory, that should’ve been devastating for Michkov. But from Feb. 6 onward, he was one of the NHL’s best scorers at 5-on-5. With 25 points at five-a-side hockey, he was tied for second place in a top-four list that included David Pastrňák (29), Robert Thomas (25), and Nikita Kucherov (24).

We can take this further. With a point-per-game rate of 0.93 at just 5-on-5 action, Michkov ranked ahead of the all-situations point-per-game totals of Filip Forsberg, Mark Stone, Mikko Rantanen, Sam Reinhart, Sebastian Aho, Tage Thompson, and many other stars in that span. In other words, for about a third of the season, a 20-year-old rookie outscored some of the best players in the league without needing a power play to do it.

Are you ready for another fun stat? During that span, Michkov spent 85.16% of his 5-on-5 ice time next to Couturier. By NHL standards, they were inseparable. Prior to Feb. 6, however, that total was just 35.19% (and Michkov’s production suffered—15 points in 53 games at 5-on-5).

Sean Couturier, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Stylistically, it isn’t much of a surprise that the two clicked so well. Couturier is a high-end winner of puck battles, is very intelligent, and possesses excellent playmaking traits. Though he’s one of the slowest skaters in the league, Couturier’s work ethic, smarts, and skill make that weakness rather trivial. While his prime passed long ago, the 32-year-old can decidedly still dominate the opposition and make his teammates exponentially better.

Couturier’s Contract Is Better Than It Looks

The salary cap is rising rapidly. Most fans are aware of this, but comprehending what that means is a different story. So, let’s break it down. From 2024–25 to 2027–28, the NHL projects its cap ceiling to rise by $25.5 million, which is an 8.85% boost annually. If that percentage increase is applied through the duration of Couturier’s contract, by the end of the deal, he’ll be making the equivalent of $5.07 million in last season’s terms. Take a look:

Sean Couturier’s future cap hits in 2024–25 terms (The Hockey Writers)

Just for reference, the Flyers are paying $5.07 million in retention penalties this season (Kevin Hayes and Scott Laughton). Couturier may be overpaid by 2029–30, but he’ll be making middle-six center money—the long-term ramifications aren’t that severe. Worst-case scenario, they’re closer to negligible.

Getting away from the future, Couturier’s current going rate isn’t even steep for what he provides. Last season, he finished third on the Flyers in point-scoring and fourth in goal share while averaging second-line minutes. By the numbers, he’s an effective second-line center who can play higher in the lineup if needed. His $7.75 million cap hit may seem indefensible, but that’s not exactly bad value. The Flyers’ dysfunctional power play gives Couturier some leeway. He recorded 33 points at 5-on-5, the same as Dylan Larkin and more than Carter Verhaeghe, Dylan Cozens, Kevin Fiala, Sam Bennett, Aho, and other top-six players now earning at least $7 million annually. Winning his minutes on a team that finished fourth-last in the league, too, Philadelphia’s captain has some juice left—and a lot more than he gets credit for. Couturier may not be the Selke Trophy-winning center he once was, but he’s still an impactful player. Whether or not that lasts through the duration of his contract, the league’s rising salary cap could make any regression tolerable.

Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick