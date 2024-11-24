5 Potential Choices if the Penguins Replace Coach Mike Sullivan

Through the first 23 games of the 2024-25 regular season, the Pittsburgh Penguins look anything but a contending team. They currently sit at a record of 7-12-4 and are dead last in the Metropolitan Division. The team seems to be out of sync for the most part, which has led to many calling for a change in the head coaching position. But if general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas decides to move on from long-time head coach Mike Sullivan, who could be the potential replacement?

Gerard Gallant

A name that seems to always find its way into a discussion regarding a coaching position opening up, Gerard Gallant could be an option for the Penguins if they want to hire an established NHL head coach. Gallant has spent 11 seasons as a head coach in the league, leading the Vegas Golden Knights (the organization’s first head coach) and New York Rangers to deep playoff runs with each team. He also won the Jack Adams Award (league’s best coach) following the 2017-18 season and was the runner-up in the 2015-16 season and a finalist for the 2021-22 season. He is a bit on the older side as a candidate, currently 61 years old, but he would help keep an established face at the helm for the Penguins.

Dave Hakstol

Another former head coach, Dave Hakstol, does not have quite the resume that Gallant has but is an established name that could pique the interest of the Penguins. A former Philadelphia Flyers head coach for parts of four seasons (2015-2018), Hakstol established himself with the Flyers, helping lead them to the playoffs in two of his three full seasons with the organization.

Dave Hakstol could be a strong option if the Penguins decide to move on from Mike Sullivan. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After being let go in the 2018-19 season, he made his way to Toronto as an assistant for the Maple Leafs before becoming the first head coach in the Seattle Kraken’s history. In just their second season, the Kraken made the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, and Hakstol was a finalist for the Jack Adams in the same season. He was let go the following season and has yet to get another crack at a head coaching job. He would undoubtedly bring experience to the Penguins and some new energy to the locker room.

Mitch Love

A name that many may not have heard of and one that is a bit unlikely, Mitch Love is a name that would be an intriguing and interesting one to keep an eye on for the Penguins. Currently an assistant with the Washington Capitals, Love has spent time in the American Hockey League (AHL), coaching the Calgary Flames’ affiliate team and won the league’s Most Outstanding Coach award (Louis A.R. Pier Memorial Award) in back-to-back seasons (following both the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons).

Related: Mike Sullivan Is no Longer a Fit for the Pittsburgh Penguins

He is currently a defensive coach for the Capitals. He has a history of being a defensive-minded and focused coach, with his AHL teams being amongst the best in the defensive categories. With the Penguins struggling mightily in the defensive aspect of the game, Love could be a name that could come into the locker room and help get them back on track. One downside to Love is that he has not had any NHL head coaching experience and is a younger candidate, as he is only 39 years old.

David Quinn

The most likely scenario if Sullivan is let go by the Penguins is that Dubas looks to David Quinn to take over, at least for the remainder of the season. Quinn is currently an assistant coach brought in this past offseason to help get the team’s power play back on track after being one of the league’s worst last season. So far, the power play has looked much better (sitting as the league’s 13th-best compared to 30th last season). Quinn has plenty of past head coaching experience, serving as the head man for the Rangers (2018-2021) before heading to the San Jose Sharks for another two seasons. Quinn’s career record is 137-185-50, and he made one playoff appearance with the Rangers. His familiarity with the organization, albeit only 22 games, would likely work in his favor as well if a change at the head coach position does occur.

Jay Woodcroft

Another name that seems to pop up a lot when coaching jobs open up is Jay Woodcroft, who spent his entire NHL head coaching career with the Edmonton Oilers. He spent parts of three seasons with the Oilers. Having players like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl certainly helped with his coaching, but Woodcroft seemed to help bring out a bit more from the two and helped lead the team to the playoffs in both full seasons he was the head coach. After a rough start last season, he was let go from the Oilers following a 3-9-1 record.

Bringing in Woodcroft, who is 46 years old, would also signify a shift towards the future. There is always a chance that he could work his magic on the roster and help get them back on track.

There Are Options if a Move Is Made

Time will only tell if the Penguins’ ownership group and Dubas decide to move on from one of the league’s longest-tenured head coaches in Sullivan. But there are plenty of options and names to keep an eye on and for the organization to consider if a move is to be made, whether it happens during the season or after.