Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Utah HC – 11/24/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, NHLN, Utah16

Utah Hockey Club projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta

Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux

Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo

Jaxson Stauber

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki

Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)

Status report

Utah did not hold a morning skate after a 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Stauber could play an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 22, 2023, with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Latest for THW:

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander

Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner

Nikita Grebenkin — Fraser Minten — Alex Nylander

Alex Steeves — Connor Dewar — Steven Lorentz

Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa

Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Suspended: Ryan Reaves

Status report

Matthews, a center, skated Sunday for a second straight day after returning from a five-day trip to Germany for medical consultation but will not play.

Alex Nylander will make his season debut after signing a one-year contract Friday. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League this season.

Knies skated for the first time Sunday since sustaining an injury in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. He will not play.

Latest for THW: