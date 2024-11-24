Projected Lineups for the Maple Leafs vs Utah HC – 11/24/24

The Utah Hockey Club take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (8-9-3) AT MAPLE LEAFS (12-6-2)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, NHLN, Utah16
Utah Hockey Club projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli — Nick Bjugstad — Lawson Crouse
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Alexander Kerfoot — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Olli Maatta
Ian Cole — Maveric Lamoureux
Michael Kesselring — Robert Bortuzzo
Jaxson Stauber
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Liam O’Brien, Vladislav Kolyachonok, Juuso Valimaki
Injured: Connor Ingram (upper body), John Marino (lower body), Sean Durzi (shoulder)
Status report
- Utah did not hold a morning skate after a 6-1 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Stauber could play an NHL game for the first time since Feb. 22, 2023, with the Chicago Blackhawks.
Latest for THW:
- 3 Takeaways From Utah’s 6-1 Win Over the Penguins
- Utah’s Vejmelka Stymies Penguins in 6-1 Win
- Projected Lineups for the Utah HC vs Penguins – 11/23/24
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Nicholas Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — William Nylander
Bobby McMann — John Tavares — Mitch Marner
Nikita Grebenkin — Fraser Minten — Alex Nylander
Alex Steeves — Connor Dewar — Steven Lorentz
Morgan Rielly — Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe — Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit — Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Jani Hakanpaa
Injured: Auston Matthews (upper body), David Kampf (lower body), Max Pacioretty (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Max Domi (lower body), Matthew Knies (upper body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Suspended: Ryan Reaves
Status report
- Matthews, a center, skated Sunday for a second straight day after returning from a five-day trip to Germany for medical consultation but will not play.
- Alex Nylander will make his season debut after signing a one-year contract Friday. He had 12 points (eight goals, four assists) in 14 games with Toronto of the American Hockey League this season.
- Knies skated for the first time Sunday since sustaining an injury in a 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. He will not play.
Latest for THW: