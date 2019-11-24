NASHVILLE — The Nashville Predators say forward Viktor Arvidsson will miss four to six weeks after hurting his lower body when cross-checked during the first period of Saturday night’s 4-2 win over St. Louis.

The Predators provided the update on Arvidsson’s injury Sunday.

Nashville Predators right wing Viktor Arvidsson battles for the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Arvidsson was cross-checked by Robert Bortuzzo at 6:08 of the first period with the Blues defenceman given only a 2-minute penalty. The NHL announced after the game on Twitter that Bortuzzo would have a player safety hearing Sunday.

The Predators forward had an assist but played only 4:15 due to the hit.

Nashville hosts St. Louis on Monday night.

