Previewing the Bruins’ NCAA Junior Prospects for 2024-25

Going into the 2024-25 season, the Boston Bruins will have four players entering their junior seasons at the NCAA level. This is where we not only get into the top-tier of the Bruins prospects, but we also meet their only goaltender in the NCAA ranks.

Of the four players in this section, all four play in the New England region. Three of the four play in the Hockey East Association, and one plays in the East Coast Athletic Conference.

There are two forwards, one defenseman, and, as previously mentioned, one goalie.

Boston’s Expectations for These Four Will be High in 2024-25

Given that these four are entering their junior seasons, Boston will be looking for them to perform at the highest level, and possibly even have conversations with some of them about signing entry-level contracts by the end of the season.

While it’s not a given that any one of them will sign, it’s something for both team management and players alike to keep in the back of their minds as the collegiate season is winding down.

It is a possibility all four could be out of collegiate hockey by the end of the season, but a significant determination will hinge on whether they are healthy and have played up to their potential.

First things first, we’ll address the forwards, coincidentally both from the same school.

Oskar Jellvik – Boston College (Forward)

2023-24 stats: 41 games – 13 goals, 29 assists

When Oskar Jellvik was drafted in the fifth round in 2021 fans were excited to see what came out of that draft class, as, despite Bruins taking just three players that year, in retrospect, it could be looked at as one of the more exciting classes on paper.

However, Jellvik put his collegiate season off for a year and returned to his native Sweden to play one more season before joining the NCAA ranks. In his first season with Boston College in 2022-23, he played in 31 games, scoring a mere four goals and collecting 11 assists.

In his second season with the Eagles, he turned it around early. Jellvik finished the season playing in all 41 games for BC, scoring 13 goals and racking up 29 assists. He was also awarded the Most Improved Player Award by BC Interruption.

Jellvik did improve on his numbers in the 2023-24 season, but at this point it is unclear if it is enough to push him over the edge and go pro after this season. However, given his trajectory, it wouldn’t be surprising if he made the leap to professional hockey following the NCAA season much like Providence College forward Riley Duran did following the last season.

2024-25 stats predictions: 38 games – 17 goals, 31 assists

Andre Gasseau – Boston College (Forward)

2023-24 stats: 40 games – 12 goals, 17 assists

Following a freshman season that saw Andre Gasseau play in 32 games, score 10 goals, and rack up 17 assists, some fans may have expected more from his second season in Chestnut Hill.

However, while Gasseau did play in eight more games and scored two more goals in the 2023-24 season, he remained at the same mark for assists. This can be looked at in three different ways.

The first way, of course, is in a negative way. Gasseau didn’t improve on his numbers too much, therefore there wasn’t much improvement. The second way is the positive way in that he did improve. He had two more goals than the season before. The third, and, perhaps most realistic way of looking at it, is a neutral point of view. Gasseau improved his numbers a little bit, but not enough to move the needle too far.

The reality for Gasseau is that he will need to make his presence known on the ice in more ways than just what pops up on the scoresheet. If not, he may need an extra year of collegiate hockey.

2024-25 stats predictions: 37 games – 16 goals, 20 assists

Mason Langenbrunner (Defenseman) – Harvard University

2023-24 stats: 32 games, 0 goals, 5 assists

When looking at Mason Langenbrunner’s stats for Harvard University in the 2023-24 season, they definitely look less than stellar on paper given he was held without a goal, but, on the bright side, it wasn’t for a lack of trying.

According to collegehockeynews.com, he ranked No. 13 for the Crimson in shots on goal for throughout the 2023-24 season with 31. Keep in mind, that’s ahead of five other defensemen who saw time ice-time.

While the numbers of just five assists won’t blow anyone out of the water just by looking at it, it did represent a career-high in points for Langenbrunner, who mustered just one point in his freshman season on the lone goal of his collegiate career.

Chances are Langenbrunner will need another season of collegiate conditioning under his belt before joining the professional ranks, despite his father Jamie being one of the development coaches on staff with Boston. The only caveat is if he drastically improves his numbers, which does not seem likely.

2024-25 stats predictions: 31 games, 2 goals, 7 assists

Philip Svedeback (Goaltender) – Providence College

2023-24 stats: 35 games (35 starts), 18-13-4 record, 2.32 GAA, .900 SV%

To say that Philip Svedeback was the backbone of Providence College hockey in the 2023-24 season would be putting it mildly.

With three netminders on the roster which included then-senior Zachary Borgiel, as well as junior John Driscoll, Svedeback took the starting job as a sophomore and never looked back, playing in all 35 games and winning just more than half of them while he was at it. Svedeback also held opposing teams to an average of under 2.5 goals per game, and stopped 90% of shots he faced.

It’s safe to say the two will battle it out going into the season for the Friars this season, but Svedeback will look to hold onto the starting spot and with his stock rising at almost an astronomical rate, it will be hard to say how much playing time Driscoll will truly get. With both goaltenders standing at 6-foot-3, it will either be a platoon system — a la the University of Massachusetts with Cole Brady and Michael Hrabal last season — or it could be a matter of whoever is on a roll getting the start.

The Bruins Will be Watching These Four Very Closely

With all four prospects entering their third season of collegiate hockey, not only will the players have a decision to make, but the Bruins will as well.

While they are only in their third season, it’s safe to expect all four players to be scouted heavily by Boston in the 2024-25 season, especially with Gasseau and Jellvik playing in the longest seasons of their careers thus far and coming one win away from a national title.

There is definitely optimism surrounding all four juniors in the 2024-25 season, but how much will be there at the end of the season remains to be seen.