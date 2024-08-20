Daily Hockey Trivia – Offer Sheets, New York Teams & Canucks Leaders

Welcome to the Daily Hockey Trivia for Aug. 20, 2024. This is a daily series that will test and challenge your knowledge of the modern and historical aspects of NHL hockey. Each day will have three multiple-choice questions with an answer key at the bottom of the page.

Daily Hockey Trivia (The Hockey Writers)

Each question will be more difficult than the last, so think of it as an easy, medium, and hard question. Leave your results in the comments, and keep track of how well you do throughout the series!

Question 1: Who Signed The Most Expensive Offer Sheet in NHL History?

a) Jesperi Kotakniemi

b) Thomas Vanek

c) Scott Stevens

d) Shea Weber

Question 2: Who Was The First Player To Play For The Rangers, Islanders, and Sabres?

a) Pat LaFontaine

b) Nic Petan

c) Mathieu Schneider

d) Roman Hamrlik

Question 3: Who Has The Most Games Played For The Vancouver Canucks?

a) Daniel Sedin

b) Henrik Sedin

c) Trevor Linden

d) Alex Edler

Answer Key

Q1 Answer: d) Shea Weber – On July 18, 2012, Nashville Predators defenseman Shea Weber signed a 14-year deal with the Philadelphia Flyers worth a total of $110 million. The Predators ultimately matched the contract, but this was the largest contract signed via an offer sheet.

Q2 Answer: a) Pat LaFontaine – Pat LaFontaine was selected third overall in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft by the New York Islanders, and he played eight seasons with the club. He then played for the Buffalo Sabres for six seasons and ended his career with one season with the New York Rangers. He was the first player to play for all three New York-based NHL teams.

Q3 Answer: b) Henrik Sedin – The Sedin twins are number one and two in the all-time games played list, but Henrik Sedin’s 1330 games is 24 games more than his brother.

Missed The Last Trivia?: Daily Hockey Trivia – Coaching Losses, “Darryl” & Shorthanded Hat Trick

Leave your results in the comments, and come back tomorrow for the next edition of Daily Hockey Trivia.