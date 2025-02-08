Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Panthers – 2/8/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

SENATORS (29-22-4) at PANTHERS (33-20-3)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN1, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux

David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Drake Batherson

Cole Reinhardt — Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic

Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee), Shane Pinto (upper body)

Status report

Pinto, a forward, will miss his second straight game after leaving during the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Coach Travis Green said the Senators will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive time.

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: None

Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (upper body)

Status report

Florida coach Paul Maurice said Samoskevich is out for precautionary reasons; the forward left during the second period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and did not return.

