Projected Lineups for the Senators vs Panthers – 2/8/25

The Ottawa Senators take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SENATORS (29-22-4) at PANTHERS (33-20-3)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, CITY, SN1, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk — Ridly Greig — Claude Giroux
David Perron — Tim Stutzle — Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore — Zack Ostapchuk — Drake Batherson
Cole Reinhardt — Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson — Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot — Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven — Travis Hamonic
Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee), Shane Pinto (upper body)
Status report
Advertisement: 0:07
Pinto, a forward, will miss his second straight game after leaving during the first period of a 4-3 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday. … Coach Travis Green said the Senators will again dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second consecutive time.
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Evan Rodrigues — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Tomas Nosek — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Nate Schmidt
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: None
Injured: Mackie Samoskevich (upper body)
Status report
Florida coach Paul Maurice said Samoskevich is out for precautionary reasons; the forward left during the second period of a 3-2 win at the St. Louis Blues on Thursday and did not return.
