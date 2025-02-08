Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Wild – 2/8/25

The New York Islanders take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (25-22-7) at WILD (32-19-4)

8 p.m. ET; FSDNWI, FDSNNOX, MSGSN

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee — Bo Horvat — Anthony Duclair

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Casey Cizikas — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall — Kyle MacLean — Marc Gatcomb

Alexander Romanov — Tony DeAngelo

Adam Pelech — Scott Perunovich

Dennis Cholowski — Adam Boqvist

Ilya Sorokin

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Scott Mayfield (lower body), Noah Dobson (lower body), Ryan Pulock (upper body), Marcus Hogberg (upper body) Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart surgery), Hudson Fasching (upper body)

Status report

The Islanders did hold a morning skate Saturday following a 4-3 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. … Sorokin is expected to start in both ends of a back-to-back for the first time since Dec. 7-8.

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren — Joel Eriksson Ek — Marcus Johansson

Marcus Foligno — Frederick Gaudreau – Vinnie Hinostroza

Devin Shore — Marat Khusnutdinov — Yakov Trenin

Jake Middleton — Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin — Jared Spurgeon

Declan Chisholm — Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Jon Merrill

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Jakub Lauko (lower body)

Suspended: Ryan Hartman

Status report

Gustavsson, who will represent Sweden in the 4 Nations Face-Off, will make his second straight start.

