Projected Lineups for the Sabres vs Predators – 2/8/25

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
SABRES (22-26-5) at PREDATORS (18-28-7)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, MSG-B
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka — Jiri Kulich — Tage Thompson
Jason Zucker — Ryan McLeod — Alex Tuch
Peyton Krebs — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Zach Benson — Tyson Kozak — Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram — Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power — Connor Clifton
Jacob Bryson — Henri Jokiharju
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Felix Sandstrom
Injured: Mattias Samuelsson (lower body), Jordan Greenway (middle body), Beck Malenstyn (back spasms)
Status report
Thompson will return after missing a 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday because of a concussion. … Luukkonen is expected to start after being out Tuesday because of a lower-body injury. Kozak, who has been dealing with an illness, will be a game-time decision.
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Steven Stamkos — Jonathan Marchessault
Gustav Nyquist — Ryan O’Reilly — Joakim Kemmel
Tommy Novak — Fedor Svechkov — Zachary L’Heureux
Cole Smith — Michael McCarron — Colton Sissons
Roman Josi — Luke Schenn
Brady Skjei — Nick Blankenburg
Kevin Gravel — Justin Barron
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: None
Injured: Adam Wilsby (upper body), Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Mark Jankowski (upper body), Luke Evangelista (lower body)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Saturday. L’Heureux is day to day after missing the third period of a 6-2 loss at the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday because of an upper-body injury; his status for Saturday is unclear.
