Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Sharks – 2/8/25

The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

STARS (34-18-2) at SHARKS (15-34-7)

10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mikael Granlund

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque

Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba

Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci

Lian Bichsel — Brendan Smith

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell

Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Granlund and Ceci return to San Jose for the first time since they were traded to Dallas on Feb. 1.

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund — Andrew Poturalski — Will Smith

Collin Graf — Luke Kunin — Klim Kostin

Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Walker Duehr

Jake Walman — Henry Thrun

Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson

Shakir Mukhamadullin — Timothy Liljegren

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Carl Grundstrom, Colin White

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)

Status report

Kostin could return, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday; Kostin has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. … San Jose placed White, a forward, on waivers Friday.

