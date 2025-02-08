Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Sharks – 2/8/25

The Dallas Stars take on the San Jose Sharks at the SAP Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
STARS (34-18-2) at SHARKS (15-34-7)
10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Mikael Granlund
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back — Sam Steel — Mavrik Bourque
Thomas Harley — Mathew Dumba
Esa Lindell — Cody Ceci
Lian Bichsel — Brendan Smith
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Kyle McDonald, Christian Kyrou, Colin Blackwell
Injured: Ilya Lyubushkin (undisclosed), Miro Heiskanen (knee), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Saturday. … Granlund and Ceci return to San Jose for the first time since they were traded to Dallas on Feb. 1.
Latest for THW:
- Kings Beat Stars 5-4 in Shootout Thriller
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Kings – 2/7/25
- NHL Rumors: Soucy, Canucks, Cozens, Flames, Stars
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund — Macklin Celebrini — Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund — Andrew Poturalski — Will Smith
Collin Graf — Luke Kunin — Klim Kostin
Barclay Goodrow — Ty Dellandrea — Walker Duehr
Jake Walman — Henry Thrun
Mario Ferraro — Jack Thompson
Shakir Mukhamadullin — Timothy Liljegren
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Carl Grundstrom, Colin White
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Nico Sturm (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Alex Wennberg (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (undisclosed)
Status report
Kostin could return, Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Friday; Kostin has missed 12 games with a lower-body injury. … San Jose placed White, a forward, on waivers Friday.
Latest for THW:
- Sharks’ Next Step Is to Improve on the Margins in Close Games
- Canucks Defeat Sharks 2-1 in Overtime on Drew O’Connor’s Penalty Shot
- Projected Lineups for the Canucks vs Sharks – 2/6/25