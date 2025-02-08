Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Flames – 2/8/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (23-29-4) at FLAMES (26-21-7)

10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko

Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury

Joey Daccord

Ales Stezka

Scratched: None

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)

Status report

The Kraken are likely to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Evans, a defenseman, is day to day.

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich — Morgan Frost — Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Dryden Hunt

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Martin Pospisil

Ilya Solovyov — Rasmus Andersson

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

Coronato will be elevated to the Flames top line with Huberdeau and Kadri. … Hunt will make his season debut on a line alongside Backlund and Coleman. … Solovyov will also make his season debut, on the top defense pair with Andersson; Solovyov will play in place of Hanley, a defenseman who will not be available with he and his wife awaiting the birth of their second child.

