Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Flames – 2/8/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (23-29-4) at FLAMES (26-21-7)
10 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY, KONG, KING 5, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz — Matty Beniers — Kaapo Kakko
Eeli Tolvanen — Chandler Stephenson — Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Andre Burakovsky
Tye Kartye — Mitchell Stephens — Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour
Joshua Mahura — Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Ales Stezka
Scratched: None
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Yanni Gourde (lower body), Ryker Evans (upper body)
Status report
The Kraken are likely to dress the same lineup they used in a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. … Evans, a defenseman, is day to day.
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau — Nazem Kadri — Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich — Morgan Frost — Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman — Mikael Backlund — Dryden Hunt
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Rooney — Martin Pospisil
Ilya Solovyov — Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Adam Klapka, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
Coronato will be elevated to the Flames top line with Huberdeau and Kadri. … Hunt will make his season debut on a line alongside Backlund and Coleman. … Solovyov will also make his season debut, on the top defense pair with Andersson; Solovyov will play in place of Hanley, a defenseman who will not be available with he and his wife awaiting the birth of their second child.
