Projected Lineups for the Ducks vs Kings – 2/8/25

The Anaheim Ducks take on the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
DUCKS (23-24-6) at KINGS (29-17-6)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Victory+, KCOP-13
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras — Leo Carlsson — Alex Killorn
Frank Vatrano — Ryan Strome — Troy Terry
Cutter Gauthier — Mason McTavish — Robby Fabbri
Jansen Harkins — Isac Lundestrom — Brett Leason
Pavel Mintyukov — Jackson LaCombe
Olen Zellweger — Jacob Trouba
Brian Dumoulin — Drew Helleson
Lukas Dostal
John Gibson
Scratched: Ross Johnston
Injured: Radko Gudas (illness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … The availability of Gudas is uncertain after the defenseman missed practice the past two days.
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele — Phillip Danault — Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala — Quinton Byfield — Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot — Trevor Lewis — Akil Thomas
Vladislav Gavrikov — Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson — Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare — Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Kyle Burroughs
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body)
Status report
Anderson, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game after being ruled out by Kings coach Jim Hiller following a 5-4 shootout win against the Dallas Stars on Friday.
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Kings – 2/7/25