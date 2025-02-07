Stolarz Returns From Injury, Helps Maple Leafs Defeat Kraken 3-1

On Feb. 6, the Toronto Maple Leafs traveled to Climate Pledge Arena to face off against the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken were looking to end their homestand with a win, while the Maple Leafs wanted to begin a winning streak. It was the Maple Leafs who were victorious, 3-1.

Game Recap

A minute and a half into the first period, the Maple Leafs drew their first penalty. Morgan Rielly sat for hooking. The penalty ended, and a minute later, Toronto went on the man advantage after Mitchell Stephens drew a cross-checking penalty.

Seven minutes in, Toronto kicked off the scoring. Philippe Myers received a pass from John Tavares. He took a slap shot that rocketed towards the net. The puck bounced off Matty Beniers in front of the net. His defensive skills were not in play as the puck went into the back of Joey Daccord’s net. This goal marked his first since November 2022.

Philippe Myers, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Chandler Stephenson went to the box for a high-sticking double minor on Rielly. With a minute left in the period, the Maple Leafs repeated their earlier success on the power play. Rielly took a shot at the net. Bobby McMann was in front. He was able to tip the puck right into the net and increase Toronto’s lead. The period came to a close and the Maple Leafs were up, 2-0.

The second period kicked off with another penalty, this time called on Toronto. The Maple Leafs had too many men on the ice and Max Domi sat for the penalty. On their third extra man advantage of the night, the Kraken were unable to score once again.

Halfway into the second period, Simon Benoit and Oliver Bjorkstrand got into it near the bench. Both were sent to the box with a five-minute major for fighting.

With seven minutes left in the second, Auston Matthews sent a pass to Jake McCabe. He took a shot and Matthew Knies tipped the puck into the back of the net. Daccord immediately signaled to the refs that it was off of a high stick. They considered the goal a good goal. Dan Bylsma challenged the goal. After some deliberation, the goal was still considered good and the Maple Leafs were up 3-0.

With 14 minutes left to go in the game, the Kraken got on the board. Daccord sent the puck to Bjorkstrand. He began skating up the ice to their offensive zone. He passed to Eeli Tolvanen, who continued to drive up. Cale Fleury blocked Benoit as Tolvanen got closer and took a shot on the net. The puck bounced off the goalpost and into the net. It would not be a shutout for Anthony Stolarz tonight.

With four minutes left to go, Daccord left his net and the extra attacker went onto the ice for the Kraken. Just about a minute in, Matthews drew a penalty for a high stick on Brandon Montour. With two extra attackers on the ice, Seattle went to work. Despite a couple of chances, the Kraken were unable to score on their final power play of the night.

As the final seconds ticked down, the Maple Leafs knocked the puck into their scoring zone. William Nylander sent the puck into the empty net, but the buzzer sounded and the goal was waived off. Toronto still walked away with a 3-1 victory.

Final Games Before the Break

Both teams will play their final games before the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Kraken will travel to Calgary to play the Flames. The Maple Leafs will also travel north to Vancouver to play the Canucks.